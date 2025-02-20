Stylish North Sea Listing Asks $2.6 Million

A stylish North Sea home is on the market for $2,595,000.

A house in Southampton’s North Sea with interior design work by the renowned Elsa Soyars is available for $2,595,000.

The single-story, contemporary residence at 300 North Sea-Mecox Road features lots of flair inside with renovated spaces, fun wallpaper and multiple entertaining areas around the pool.

Listing agent Cristina Matos of Brown Harris Stevens calls it “a rare gem.”

The 2,000-square-foot house offers four bedrooms and two full bathrooms, “exuding charm, style and timeless elegance,” Matos adds. Plus the 1.03-acre property holds a two-story guest house.

The bright foyer has vaulted ceilings that continue into the open-concept living space that includes a spacious living room with a wood-burning fireplace and a dining area. Only the stairs to the lower level separate the dining area from the stylish kitchen that has been renovated.

French doors open from the kitchen onto a deck that steps down to the heated pool, surrounded by several entertaining spaces and a lush lawn with mature landscaping.

Back in the house, the primary bedroom provides privacy by being on the opposite side of the house from the two other bedrooms. French doors from the bedroom open onto the deck. There is a closet in the bedroom, but there is an even better space down the hall, being used as a walk-in closet down the hall, though it can also easily be used as a fourth bedroom if needed. A shared bathroom is between the two.

The other two bedrooms share a bathroom.

A sunroom, off one of the bedrooms, also can be accessed from the deck.

The separate cottage provides an additional 600 square feet of living space spread over two floors. It includes a renovated kitchen and full bathroom and enjoys central air conditioning. A generously sized private outdoor patio complements the space.

Whether being looked at as a potential investment property or a chance to create your own Hamptons retreat, the property is conveniently located, a short drive from Southampton Village.

[Listing: 300 North Sea-Mecox Road, North Sea | Broker: Cristina Matos, Brown Harris Stevens | GMAP