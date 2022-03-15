Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

This summer, enjoy 180-degree views of the Peconic Bay, across to the North Fork, Long Island Sound and to Connecticut from its perch on a bluff on Shelter Island.

The modern home, called Clearhouse, is situated at the end of a long driveway and is dramatically raised on a central plinth and cantilevers horizontally with floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass doors that create seamless indoor-outdoor living, perfect viewing unparalleled sunsets.

“Clearhouse offers one of the single greatest vistas on the east end of Long Island,” according to the listing with Jenny Landey and Maz Crotty of Sotheby’s International Realty. There are 360-degree views, including the views across the water and, to the south, a “manicured forest with undulating elevations.”

The home is available for Memorial Day through Labor Day for $230,000. Short-term rentals can also be available; June and July for $120,000, July for $90,000, July through Labor Day for $190,000, August through Labor Day for $110,000.

A travertine terrace runs the width of the house on the first floor, where there is also a private office. The main living space is on the upper floor to take full advantage of the views. There is a gourmet kitchen with signature appliances, a dining area with a wall of glass that opens to the outside and a sitting area.

There is also a large primary bedroom that’s position affords views from every angle. The primary bedroom offers three sides of glass — “the width of the room opens completely to the elements like a modern treehouse,” the listing says.

The lower guest level doesn’t disappoint when it comes to the views either. The “perfectly positioned” media den and two ensuite guest bedrooms provide sweeping bay views.

“The rooms reveal themselves in a horizontal band with architectural floor-to-ceiling windows,” Sotheby’s says. “The interior synthesis of stone and dark rosewood reclaimed from a Manhattan bank and leather details create a warmth and glow that envelop the senses.” Luxurious details include a suspended black fireplace and world-class art.

The home comes with a dock with a 6,8200-pound boat lift, including an additional room for a 55-foot boat and a 30-foot boat.

Now that’s the way to spend the summer.

[Listing: 24 Stearns Point Road, Shelter Island | Brokesr: Jenny Landey and Maz Crotty, Sotheby’s International Realty] GMAP

