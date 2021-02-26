Sweet Deal Reached for Southampton’s ‘Sugar Cube House’

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

“The Sugar Cube House,” a striking Southampton Village house designed by world-renowned architect and designer Daniel Romualdez, found someone sweet on it.

The property at 150 First Neck Lane, in the heart of the estate section, sold on Friday, February 21. Listed with Douglas Elliman’s Michaela Keszler, the last asking was $11.95 million. Keszler declined to say for how much.

Though the new owners have not yet been named, Keszler says they flew in for a showing and made an offer right away. “They fell in love with it the way it is,” she says.

In 2002, Romualdez reimagined the original home for a previous owner, Alan Rogers, the former chairman and CEO of Douglas Elliman. “He wanted it to be symmetrical, to look like sugar cubes,” Romualdez told Architectural Digest in 2002.

“My instructions to Daniel were to produce a non-Hamptons house,” Rogers told the magazine at the time. “I wanted it to have more of a California feel, more of the Hollywood glamour of the ’40s. I wanted to keep it simple and understated.”

“When you see the picture from the back it does look like sugar cubes,” Keszler adds.

The six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bath house sits on one acre that is meticulously landscaped in a design by Perry Guillot, including a hallway of trees by the pool.

The spacious first floor includes double-height ceilings and a living room centered around a grand fireplace. The living room opens to a covered terrace overlooking the gardens.

The second floor boasts a large master bedroom suite with a fireplace, walk-in closet, grand bathroom and its own private deck. The finished sun-filled basement offers a gym, sitting area and wine cellar. Each room on the lower level has access to outdoor living areas including one with a fireplace and a dining area next to a lavender garden.

There is also a two-car garage with a separate studio pool house that has its own outdoor sitting area, outdoor shower and a full bath.

The property first hit the market in June for $12.45 million, then lowered to $11.95 million in October, and it quickly went into contract.

“We had a lot of showings,” Keszler says. “A lot of people were really in love with it. They walked in and said, ‘Oh my god! This is really great.’ I think a lot of people missed out.”

