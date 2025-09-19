Terry Thompson and Tania Deighton of Douglas Elliman leverage their trusted network and complementary strengths to deliver seamless results across the Hamptons market

For more than 16 years, Terry Thompson and Tania Deighton have been a trusted presence in Hamptons real estate. After years of collaborating, the two top-producing Douglas Elliman agents have now made their partnership official with the launch of the Thompson-Deighton Team. Together, they bring a powerful combination of market knowledge, strategic vision and a carefully curated network of experts to help clients buy and sell homes across all price ranges, both east and west of the canal.

It’s a partnership grounded in mutual respect, complementary skills, and a shared philosophy: that buying or selling a home is never just about the property, it’s about people, relationships and long-term success.

A Strategic Approach to Selling

Thompson and Deighton understand that selling a home is one of the most significant financial and personal decisions an owner will make. Their process begins with a meticulous review of each property – researching certificates of occupancy, verifying compliance with zoning and clearing regulations, and identifying any potential red flags before a deal is underway.

“Our job is to anticipate problems before they happen, so we can guide our clients to a smooth closing,” Thompson says. “We’ve spent years vetting professionals – expediters, inspectors, builders, mortgage bankers, designers and more – who we can trust to help get our clients across the finish line.”

That proactive mindset pays off, especially in today’s Hamptons market, where buyers are savvy and competition is fierce. As a property prepares to list, their next focus is on creating maximum exposure. The team’s strategic partnership with Garland Sullivan Design allows them to stage properties with a lifestyle-focused approach, transforming rooms into aspirational spaces that feel both elevated and attainable. Meanwhile, Mixed Media Plus creates vibrant video reels and photography that capture attention across Instagram, TikTok and beyond.

“We want every buyer scrolling through their feed to stop and say, ‘That’s the house,’” Deighton says. “That’s the power of presenting a home not just as four walls, but as a lifestyle.”

This emphasis on details and presentation is particularly crucial now. With median sales prices in the Hamptons hitting record highs in the second quarter of 2025, Thompson and Deighton know that well-priced, turnkey properties sell quickly, while homes that feel unfinished or overpriced often linger. Their expertise ensures clients are always on the right side of that equation.

Guiding Buyers With Confidence

On the buy side, Thompson and Deighton are just as proactive. They see their role as not only helping clients find a property, but ensuring it suits their lifestyle, financial goals and long-term investment strategy.

“We take great pride in helping our buyers find the right home,” Deighton says. “It’s not about making a sale, it’s about finding a place that will be a great fit for their family today and a smart investment for tomorrow. And if we think a property won’t be an easy resale down the line, we’re not afraid to say so.”

“There are highs and lows in every search,” Thompson adds. “We’ve had buyers fall in love with a house, only to lose it in a bidding war. Our job is to keep them focused, remind them that the right one is still out there, and be ready to move fast when it appears.”

Deighton’s artistic background often comes into play here. She’s known for walking into a dated kitchen or cramped floor plan and helping buyers see possibilities they hadn’t imagined. “I love saying, ‘Picture this wall gone, or the deck extended,’ and then watching the excitement build as they see how it could work for them,” she says.

Thompson balances that vision with financial rigor. With nearly two decades of experience in wealth management, she knows how to dig into the numbers and keep clients grounded. “I make sure they’re looking at the long-term financial picture, not just the short-term thrill of winning the bid.”

The team also includes real estate salesperson Roy Gardner, who specializes in guiding buyers through the search process, ensuring no opportunity is overlooked. Together, the team offers a rare blend of heart and pragmatism – nurturing clients through the process while ensuring each decision is rooted in sound strategy.

Power in Partnerships

At the core of the Thompson-Deighton Team’s success is the strength of their network. Mortgage broker Christine Curiale of Platinum Capital Advisors is a key partner, with access to more than 70 lenders. Recently, she resolved a financing challenge for one of their clients in just three days after an appraisal issue nearly derailed the deal.

Their extended network includes engineers, contractors, designers and service providers, each vetted over years of collaboration. These trusted connections allow clients to move through the buying and selling process with confidence, knowing they have best-in-class professionals at every stage.

“Over the years we’ve built relationships with people we know will get the job done right,” Thompson says. “When we make an introduction, our clients can trust that person has already been tested and proven.”

Complementary Strengths

Part of what makes the Thompson-Deighton Team so effective is the balance of their distinct strengths. Thompson, based in Douglas Elliman’s Southampton office, brings a background in finance and wealth management, coupled with her own experience in buying, renovating and selling homes. She has a sharp focus on numbers and financing, ensuring her clients’ investments are sound and their deals close smoothly.

Deighton, based in East Hampton, brings a creative eye honed through her career as an actor, model and artist, as well as her own hands-on experience with renovations. She has a natural ability to envision a property’s potential, whether reimagining floor plans or creating and sharing video walkthroughs to help buyers quickly assess opportunities from afar.

Over the years, Thompson’s pragmatic, numbers-driven approach has paired seamlessly withDeighton’s creative vision. “We developed an amazing trust for each other and a respect for each other’s strengths,” Deighton says. “We complement one another perfectly, and that translates into a fluid, full-service partnership for our clients.”

Relationships That Last

For the Thompson-Deighton Team, the real work doesn’t end at closing – it begins. Over 16 years, many clients have become repeat buyers, sellers and friends. It’s a testament to the honesty, integrity and professionalism they bring to every deal.

“One of the greatest compliments is when a client calls us five years later to say, ‘We’re ready for the next chapter,’” Thompson says. “That tells us we didn’t just make a sale – we made a relationship.”

Those relationships extend beyond clients to their network of colleagues and collaborators. Cobrokers know that when the Thompson-Deighton Team brings a buyer, that buyer will be qualified, prepared and positioned to close. Contractors and stagers know they’ll be brought into projects where their skills can shine. And clients know they have an entire ecosystem of trusted professionals working behind the scenes to make the transition seamless

“At the end of the day, we’re not just moving people into houses,” Deighton says. “We’re helping them build a life in the Hamptons. And that’s something we take very personally.”

Looking Ahead

As the Hamptons market continues to evolve, with buyers becoming more selective and sellers seeking maximum exposure, the Thompson-Deighton Team is poised to meet the moment. Their approach is equal parts pragmatic and creative, fortified by a network of trusted professionals and anchored by a shared belief in building lasting relationships.

Whether east or west of the canal, whether buying a first Hamptons cottage or selling a waterfront estate, clients can count on Thompson and Deighton for a seamless, elevated experience. For them, success is never just about closing a deal. It’s about making the Hamptons home.

