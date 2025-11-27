With the arrival of Thanksgiving and the coming holidays, we’d love to hear what you’re most thankful for this year. Is there something about the Hamptons community that has meant a lot to you, or a local charity or cause you’re proud to support during this season of giving?

Ashley Farrell

The Corcoran Group

Westhampton Beach

There is not a day that goes by I am not most thankful for my family. God blessed me with parents who have become my closest friends and a loving, loyal, and trustworthy husband. Of course, my true love is my ‘fur baby’, Sammy. She is a Rhodesian Ridgeback from Westhampton’s own Bideawee Animal Shelter, an organization that has become near to my heart. This season I have teamed up with Bideawee to match donations made to their ‘Sponsor a Pet Program‘. This initiative gives the longer-stay animals the financial support they need to be taken care of on a daily basis while they wait for their Forever Homes. If you’re interested in learning more or supporting, please visit Bideawee.org. Wishing you and yours a joyful Thanksgiving!

Ed Bruehl

Christie’s International Real Estate Group

East Hampton

This year, I’m thankful for the spirit of Hamptons community — neighbors helping neighbors, volunteers showing up, families supporting local businesses year-round. I’m grateful to stand with those doing the hard work on what matters most: education, affordable housing, and a creative solution to traffic on Highway 27. As we launch our Christie’s East Hampton office and weekly podcast, I’m excited to give a platform to local advocates making a real difference. Elevating local voices is the most meaningful way we can give back. There is much to be grateful for — and I’m so very thankful to be building something special together.

Kelsey O’Connor

SERHANT.

Bridgehampton

This year, I’m grateful for the moments that brought real clarity. The quiet ones, the people who showed up with intention, and the experiences that helped me grow in ways I didn’t expect. I’m also really thankful for this community. Coming from the city, I didn’t expect to feel such a genuine sense of belonging out here, and I’m grateful for how naturally this place has become home over the years.

Judi Desiderio

William Raveis

East Hampton

I feel blessed to be a part of our East End communities. The “off-season” brings the ‘locals’ out to play! On a personal note, I am most thankful for the birth of my third granddaughter — Charlee Ann Smith. Charlee, Izzy and Ryann feel as though they’ve been in our family forever. We are truly blessed. Happy and healthy Thanksgiving from our family to yours!

Julie & Anna Crowley

Saunders & Associates

Southampton

We are truly thankful and proud to be part of the Rotary Club of Hampton Bays. Through Rotary, we stay closely connected to many parts of our local community and are able to offer support where it’s needed most. When last month’s government shutdown caused delays in SNAP benefits, we saw firsthand how sharply the need for food increased at our local pantry. Our club quickly stepped in with a “Pack the Pantry” food drive outside Stop & Shop and King Kullen in Hampton Bays. Thanks to the generosity of our neighbors, we collected enough donations to fill a minibus and deliver it to the Hampton Bays Community Food Pantry the very next day helping ensure families who rely on the pantry had what they needed. This holiday season, we’re also grateful to support Centro Corazon de Maria, an organization dedicated to providing education, social services, emergency assistance, and advocacy for newly arrived individuals and families. Our club helps provide Christmas gifts for families who can’t afford presents for their children, giving parents a dignified and joyful way to “shop” for the holidays. We also contributed funds to help Centro Corazon de Maria host a Thanksgiving dinner this past weekend. Being there and watching volunteers come together with such care and compassion reminded us just how special this community is. We are deeply thankful to live and serve in the Hamptons, where so many people step up for one another. It’s inspiring and we are grateful to be part of it. Dominic Couzens

Hedgerow Exclusive Properties

Bridgehampton This Thanksgiving, I’m reflecting on what I’m thankful for and the giving that follows. I’m deeply thankful for my family, friends, my partners Greg Gould and Robbie Banker, and our work together at Hedgerow. It’s a privilege to serve this community and work with clients who value what I do. I want to especially acknowledge two people in my life who are courageously fighting serious health battles. Their remarkable strength and positivity are profoundly inspiring. I’m also grateful for Heart of the Hamptons, a nonprofit I volunteer with that continues to impact lives daily, especially for those who need it most. Wishing everyone a great holiday season!

Maria Belen Avellaneda

Keller Willims

New York City

This Thanksgiving, I am particularly thankful for the vibrant community in the Hamptons. The support and generosity among residents create a truly unique environment. I take pride in participating in local charities that make a meaningful impact. The Parrish Museum enriches our cultural landscape and connects us through art, while the Center for Therapeutic Riding of the East End, chaired by my friend and colleague Chris Ritchey, provides essential support to individuals with disabilities, empowering them in remarkable ways. Additionally, the Children’s Museum of the East Hampton fosters creativity and curiosity in our youth, shaping the next generation.These organizations embody the spirit of giving and community, and supporting them reinforces the importance of giving back, especially during this season. I’m grateful for the opportunity to contribute positively and connect with others who share a commitment to making the Hamptons a nurturing place for everyone. Together, we can continue to uplift our community and ensure it remains a place of hope and compassion.

Randi Ball

The Agency Hamptons

Bridgehampton