Ashley Farrell
The Corcoran Group
Westhampton Beach
There is not a day that goes by I am not most thankful for my family. God blessed me with parents who have become my closest friends and a loving, loyal, and trustworthy husband. Of course, my true love is my ‘fur baby’, Sammy. She is a Rhodesian Ridgeback from Westhampton’s own Bideawee Animal Shelter, an organization that has become near to my heart. This season I have teamed up with Bideawee to match donations made to their ‘Sponsor a Pet Program‘. This initiative gives the longer-stay animals the financial support they need to be taken care of on a daily basis while they wait for their Forever Homes. If you’re interested in learning more or supporting, please visit Bideawee.org. Wishing you and yours a joyful Thanksgiving!
Ed Bruehl
Christie’s International Real Estate Group
East Hampton
Kelsey O’Connor
SERHANT.
Bridgehampton
This year, I’m grateful for the moments that brought real clarity. The quiet ones, the people who showed up with intention, and the experiences that helped me grow in ways I didn’t expect. I’m also really thankful for this community. Coming from the city, I didn’t expect to feel such a genuine sense of belonging out here, and I’m grateful for how naturally this place has become home over the years.
Judi Desiderio
William Raveis
East Hampton
I feel blessed to be a part of our East End communities. The “off-season” brings the ‘locals’ out to play! On a personal note, I am most thankful for the birth of my third granddaughter — Charlee Ann Smith. Charlee, Izzy and Ryann feel as though they’ve been in our family forever. We are truly blessed. Happy and healthy Thanksgiving from our family to yours!
Julie & Anna Crowley
Saunders & Associates
Southampton
Dominic Couzens
Hedgerow Exclusive Properties
Bridgehampton
This Thanksgiving, I’m reflecting on what I’m thankful for and the giving that follows. I’m deeply thankful for my family, friends, my partners Greg Gould and Robbie Banker, and our work together at Hedgerow. It’s a privilege to serve this community and work with clients who value what I do. I want to especially acknowledge two people in my life who are courageously fighting serious health battles. Their remarkable strength and positivity are profoundly inspiring. I’m also grateful for Heart of the Hamptons, a nonprofit I volunteer with that continues to impact lives daily, especially for those who need it most. Wishing everyone a great holiday season!
Maria Belen Avellaneda
Keller Willims
New York City
This Thanksgiving, I am particularly thankful for the vibrant community in the Hamptons. The support and generosity among residents create a truly unique environment. I take pride in participating in local charities that make a meaningful impact. The Parrish Museum enriches our cultural landscape and connects us through art, while the Center for Therapeutic Riding of the East End, chaired by my friend and colleague Chris Ritchey, provides essential support to individuals with disabilities, empowering them in remarkable ways. Additionally, the Children’s Museum of the East Hampton fosters creativity and curiosity in our youth, shaping the next generation.These organizations embody the spirit of giving and community, and supporting them reinforces the importance of giving back, especially during this season. I’m grateful for the opportunity to contribute positively and connect with others who share a commitment to making the Hamptons a nurturing place for everyone. Together, we can continue to uplift our community and ensure it remains a place of hope and compassion.
Randi Ball
The Agency Hamptons
Bridgehampton
I absolutely love the Hamptons in the fall, there’s something magical about this season out East. This year, I’m especially grateful for the enthusiasm and energy of the East Hampton community, and the incredible way everyone showed up for Bonac Varsity Football. It was a truly unforgettable season, with this hardworking, happy group of boys making it to the second playoff game for the first time in 44 years. As a mom, especially with my son as quarterback, it meant the world to witness the support and pride from our community. I’m also deeply thankful for my Agency Hamptons family. This season of giving, The Agency is proud to support Hamptons Community Outreach and their Santa Letter Program, helping local families in need during the holidays. It’s a privilege to be part of a community that lifts one another up, and I’m grateful every day to call the Hamptons home.
