The Inn Spot On The Bay Poised to Sell

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The Inn Spot On The Bay, a restaurant and inn with a beautiful setting on Shinnecock Bay, is in contract with a closing set for Thursday.

The property at 32 Lighthouse Road in Hamptons, just north of the Ponquogue Bridge over to Dune Road, was listed at $3.995 million and Behind The Hedges hears it went close to the asking price. Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc of Compass Commercial exclusively represented the property for the last eight months.

The current owners, Cheffes Colette Connor and Pam Wolfert, announced the sale in an email to their customers on Tuesday. “We are embarking on a new journey and have sold The Inn Spot On The Bay,” they wrote.

“We would like to say thank you to all of loyal customers, especially those of you who have been with us since our first restaurant. It’s been over 20 years of getting to know you all and your families, and this is not an ending but a continuing relationship.”

They said they will continue to operate their food truck and will be available for catering and private events.

“When people think of Hampton Bays dining and hospitality, the INN SPOT is always top of mind. The atmosphere and experience that Pam & Collette have created will always be a fond memory for the customers and friends alike,” Zwick said when reached Tuesday.

The sale includes the main building with a 117-seat restaurant and wrap–around covered porch for more dining, as well as four guest rooms upstairs. There are also six cottages with nine guest units on the property, making for a total of 13 accommodations.

“Overall, this is a pre-existing gem impossible to recreate,” the listing said. “Having a waterfront, flat parcel overlooking the bay and a stone’s throw from Dune Road, with this much usage potential for a restaurant and resort group, the possibilities are endless.”

We shall see what the new owners have in mind.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.