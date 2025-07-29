The Zellman Lambert Team Joins Saunders & Associates

Lori Lambert and Steven Zellman have joined Saunders & Associates and will be working out of the East Hampton office.

The Zellman Lambert Team, a well-known real estate team in the Hamptons, has joined the Bridgehampton-based real estate brokerage Saunders & Associates.

Consistently among the top-producing teams in East Hampton each year, Lori Lamber and Steven Zellman have sold over $300 million in Hamptons real estate over the course of their career.

“The Zellman Lambert Team is a powerhouse,” Steve Glick, Senior Vice President at Saunders & Associates, said in a press release. “If you know Hamptons real estate, you know Lori and Steven. As year‑round Hamptons residents, like our firm, this fit just makes sense. Their local expertise, tenacity in negotiation, and passion for the community align perfectly with our values at Saunders, so we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome them aboard officially.”

Before their real estate careers on the East End, Zellman and Lambert had successful careers in New York City. Lambert worked in marketing for Sony Music and Universal Music Group while Zellman was in the fashion industry launching outerwear brands. Their work in the city helped them make a wide range of connections that has helped shape their vast client and customer network.

“We’ve always been blown away by the enormous presence Saunders & Associates has across the Hamptons, and we truly admire their commitment to the community,” Lambert said in the release. “We’re excited to continue that tradition of putting our heart into everything we do for the Hamptons.”

Outside of their professional work, Zellman and Lambert are involved in the community and due to their love of animals (including their beloved Havanese dogs) they support the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF), the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center and Best Friends Animal Society. They also participate in local golf charity events and support of Holiday House design shophouse benefitting the Breast Cancer Research Fund, on which Lambert has served on the board.

The Zellman Lambert Team, which was previously with Town & Country Real Estate, will operate out of the Saunders office in East Hampton.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips.




