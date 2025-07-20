Tips for Cooking Up a Kitchen Remodel

Embarking on a kitchen remodel can be an exciting venture and homeowners may be eager to dive right in. (MCC)

A successful kitchen renovation project requires careful planning and a detailed vision of what the space will look like upon completion.

Whether a homeowner is thinking about giving the kitchen a major overhaul or just a minor refresh, bringing that vision to life doesn’t happen overnight. There is a process that must go into a kitchen renovation.

Embarking on a kitchen remodel can be an exciting venture and homeowners may be eager to dive right in but familiarizing oneself with what to expect prior to the start can help property owners navigate the process more smoothly.

Inspiration and design: The first phase involves dreaming up kitchen plans and making practical decisions regarding efficiency and functionality. Considerable time may be spent working with a designer and architect, which will involve choosing materials and a color scheme.

Creating a budget: According to Angi, the average kitchen remodel costs $26,934, but price ultimately varies depending on the scope of the work. Costs may be less or more depending on the size of the kitchen and the materials chosen.

Demolition: Before a homeowner can have a new kitchen, the old one must be removed. The real physical transformation begins with the demolition, which tends to be quick but messy. It is essential to set up an alternative “mini kitchen” elsewhere or expect to be dining out throughout the remodel. The demo process may reveal any issues that will need to be remedied before the real work can begin, such as structural damage, leaks, mold, or other hiccups.

Contractor work begins: It can take one to three weeks for contractors to install plumbing, mechanical components, electrical wiring, ductwork, and more, followed by structural needs and drywall, according to sink and faucet manufacturer Blanco. Flooring and cabinets will follow, and can take another week or more. Fabricating custom countertops is a lengthy process and can represent the bulk of a kitchen renovation timeline. Expect a few weeks for countertops to be measured, made and then installed.

Appliances and finishing touches: Appliances will be delivered and hooked up at the tail end of the renovation. Finally, the backsplash, fixtures and lighting are put into place. The last leg of the remodel will include painting, trim work and installation of hardware on cabinets and drawers. Once all the work is done, it is essential for homeowners to make sure everything is to their liking.

According to HGTV and Kitchy Crouse of CK Interior Design, a regular kitchen renovation can take anywhere from six to 12 weeks. With so much time devoted to the space, homeowners should ensure it lives up to their expectations. As the renovation begins, homeowners should remember that unexpected issues can arise, including delays due to material availability or unforeseen challenges. Maintaining an open communication with the contractor, asking questions and remaining flexible helps. Although a kitchen remodel is initially disruptive, it is an investment that ultimately enhances a home’s value.

-Metro Creative Connection