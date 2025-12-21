Tips to Clear a Cluttered Home

The dawn of a new year is often characterized as a chance to wipe the slate clean and start anew. The tradition of making New Year’s resolutions reinforces that characterization, as many people resolve to turn over a new leaf and commit to a year of self-improvement on January 1.

While the phrase “wipe the slate clean” may be figurative, some also might take it literally, particularly in regard to their homes. Those who want to turn over a new leaf in a cluttered home can consider these storage solutions to give spaces a fresh and less claustrophobic feel in the year ahead.

Clear kitchen countertops. Kitchens are the most popular rooms in many homes, and that popularity can come with a cost. Clutter can quickly accumulate on kitchen countertops, which is both inconvenient when preparing meals at home and unsightly to residents and guests. Appliances used with frequency, such as coffee machines and toasters, can be given countertop real estate, but store lesser used items, like blenders and waffle makers, in cabinets or pantries. Mail or materials sent home from children’s schools also can pile up in a kitchen, so resolve to go through the mail each day and discard unnecessary items. School papers can be read when children arrive home from school and any that need to be kept can be stored in a folder placed inside a drawer in the kitchen or a home office.

Install drawer dividers. Drawer dividers can help clear up cluttered spaces that might not be visible to the naked eye. Dividers inserted into kitchen drawers can ensure leftover containers are stored neatly and are easily accessible. Drawer dividers in a home office space can make sure desks don’t fall victim to disorganization, which can make it harder to find supplies and important documents.

Consider furniture that pulls double duty. Some home furnishings are more than meets the eye, and that multifunctional utility can help people conquer cluttered spaces. Storage ottomans are a prime example of furniture that serves multiple purposes. Blankets and throws left out on chairs and couches can make living areas feel more cramped and less organized. A storage ottoman can be a great solution in such spaces, providing both a place to put one’s feet and also a clever storage solution for blankets and pillows. A coffee table with a small drawer or two can make for a multifunctional centerpiece to store remote controls, coasters and other small items that can encourage the buildup of clutter if left out when the room is not in use. A storage bench in bedrooms and guestrooms also can ensure these spaces stay clear of clutter.

Think vertical. It might be possible to work your way up if storage is a problem in certain areas of the home. Vertical storage solutions might be especially useful in areas like a garage, which can be difficult to navigate if garden tools and other outdoor items are left on a floor. Overhead storage racks that utilize a crank to raise and lower the rack when items need to be accessed and stored can be great ways to store holiday decorations and other items. Kitchens with high ceilings also can employ a hanging pot rack to create more cabinet space and reduce the amount of items that need to be stored on countertops. Clutter can quickly take over a home. But some simple storage solutions may be all anyone needs to more effectively organize a home.

