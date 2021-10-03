Top 5 Hamptons Real Estate Stories of the Week: World Pie Sold, Cannabis Grow Gets Green Light on the North Fork

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

After 22 years, the Bridgehampton institution World Pie abruptly closed its doors for good after the last pour on Sunday night. Loyal customers were shocked by word that the restaurant and Main Street building were sold. The off-market deal closed on Monday.

“It’s true,” says restaurateur Michael Mannino by phone on Tuesday evening when asked about the sale. “It’s bittersweet for me. We’ve had a 22-year run — it’s been a fantastic ride,” he says. “I’ve met a lot of great people, met a lot of great customers, got to work with a lot of great people.

“It was just time to move on,” he says. “It’s time to do something different.”

Columbia Care is set to begin cultivation and processing operations at its new facility at the Van de Wetering Greenhouses in Jamesport, just five months after entering into a $42 million deal for the 34-acre facility.

One of the largest cultivators, manufacturers, and providers of cannabis products in the country, Columbia Care received approval from the New York State Department of Health last week to begin operations. The location at 5784 Sound Avenue, in the Town of Riverhead, will serve as one of the largest cultivation and production sites on the East Coast and will serve the increasing number of medical patients with its first harvest planned for the fourth quarter this year.

Read more How Much Martha Stewart Got for Her East Hampton Home Martha Stewart revealed back in June that she was parting ways with her home on East Hampton Village’s famed Lily Pond Lane, but now we know for just how much. Suffolk County deed transfers show this week that Stewart sold 58 Lily Pond Lane for $16.5 million on August 16. The buyer is officially listed as Katherine Sailer, the wife of Kenneth Lerer, the former Huffington Post co-founder and the former longtime chairman of BuzzFeed. Read more

Seasonal Rentals Legislation Signed Into Law Landlords of seasonal rentals in the Hamptons can, legally, collect security and advance payments thanks to a law that rights an unintended consequence of earlier housing legislation reforms. Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr. announced last week that legislation he wrote to clarify that certain seasonal rentals are excluded from the provisions regulating deposits and advances for residential dwelling units under the Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act of 2019 (HSTPA), has officially been signed into law. The bill takes effect immediately. Read more Sculpture Artist Robert Hooke Lists His Waterfront Noyac Home for Nearly $10 Million The Sag Harbor area home of international sculpture artist Robert Hooke was added to the market earlier this month. The property, totaling four acres, presents an opportunity for a waterfront compound on one of the last remaining buildable parcels of its kind in the area. It was listed at $9.5 million with the Atlantic Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “This compound like estate has been within the same family since the early 1970s. It’s really a multigenerational family’s dream and the possibilities here are endless,” says Hara Kang, who listed it with team members Justin Agnello and James Keough. “There’s room to build two large residences with pools and pool houses. The pond that sits directly along Little Peconic Bay is a standout feature that truly marks this a one-of-a-kind trophy property.” Read more

