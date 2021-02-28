Top 5 Stories of the Week: Organization Inspiration, Plus John Steinbeck’s Former Home Lists for $18 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Let’s face it: Not everyone keeps a tidy home. We’re not talking hoarding, but rather managing everyday items in an orderly fashion. Not everyone has a knack for it. The intent might be there, but the execution . . . that’s another story. And, during the pandemic, when many were forced to work from home, the clutter built up as we did everything in the same footprint. The need for a professional organizer may never be greater.

Laura Ahrens and Eva Cruz, two friends who share a penchant for organizing — not to mention a hometown of the Canary Islands in Spain — decided the time was right to offer up their skills. Thanks to the pandemic, the friends found themselves both living full-time in Sag Harbor, where they happened to meet five years ago when they recognized each other’s native accents and struck up a conversation.

The new year always brings resolutions. Whether it’s to get in shape, eat healthier, or even stay on budget, the ladies behind Professional Organizers of The Hamptons say it’s going to be much easier if they have everything in its place. On their Instagram page, @HamptonsOrganizers, they post inspiring pictures of neat spaces big and small and they offered Behind The Hedges readers these tips for a less cluttered 2021.

A new year and a new chapter is set to begin for John Steinbeck’s former home in Sag Harbor. The Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist’s old house at 2 Bluff Point Lane on a peninsula overlooking Morris Cove and Upper Sag Harbor Cove, was listed Friday for $17.9 million.

This low inventory, high buyer demand pandemic climate has attracted millennials who hunkered down in short-term and long-term rentals out east are now, after a year, re-thinking whether they want to return to their Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens apartments. Many seem drawn to both Greenwich, Conn., and Westchester County, where licensed associate broker Kori Sassower is the principal of The Kori Sassower Team at Compass.

Move-in ready homes are continuing to draw the most attention and activity. Some are even being offered fully furnished, making them even more appealing to buyers looking to use or rent right away.

