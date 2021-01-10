News & Features

Top 5 Stories of the Week: $50 Million Sale on the Ocean in Bridgehampton

Credit: Google Maps

Oceanfront Bridgehampton Home With Storied Past Sells for $50 Million in Off-Market Deal

A recently built contemporary Bridgehampton home overlooking the ocean traded last month in an off-the-market transaction for a whopping $50.15 million, one of the priciest sales in the Hamptons in 2020.

 

Credit: Robert Canberg Team

Dune Road House in Quogue Village Trades at $22.5M, Setting Record West of the Canal

Closing just before the new year, an oceanfront house in Quogue Village sold at $22.5 million, a million and a half above the asking price. The 124 Dune Road transaction is the most expensive residential sale west of the Shinnecock Canal not only in 2020 but in history, according to Robert Canberg of Compass who put together the deal.

 

Credit: Saunders & Associates

New Southampton Village Mansion in Estate Section Sells for $33.7 Million

The nearly five-acre estate at 55 Coopers Neck Lane changed hands on December 8, 2020, a transaction between two limited liability companies. The last asking was $39.995 million. Preston Kaye and Gary Cooper of Hedgerow Exclusive Properties and Terry Cohen of Saunders & Associates shared the exclusive on the property.

Credit: Courtesy Nest Seekers

Rare Opportunity to Create ‘Trophy Property’ on Little Peconic Bay Lists for Under $11 Million

A hard-to-come-by opportunity exists to create a waterfront compound with breathtaking sunsets across Little Peconic Bay in the Sag Harbor area, not to mention uninterrupted views across the bay to Robins Island, Southold and Shelter Island.

