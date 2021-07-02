Tour a Newly Constructed Southampton Home, Plus Other Open Houses Over the July Fourth Weekend

In between Fourth of July barbecues and fireworks shows, make time this weekend to check out some real estate.
Recently, Georgia Builders has completed construction on a home on North Main Street in Southampton Village. This newly finished property is in the ideal location, within a short distance of shopping, dining, and the finest beaches.
266 North Main Street offers a total of seven bedrooms, seven full, two half baths, and five fireplaces in approximately 8,000 square feet. The first floor houses the guest bedroom, formal dining room, and spacious living room leading into the sunroom. There is also a gourmet kitchen overlooking the outdoor patio.
From the second floor, access to two roof decks is available. The master bedroom features a luxurious master bathroom and a walk-in closet. The finished basement has room for a gym or a working studio as well as two guest bedrooms and two and a half baths. On the outside of the home is a patio with amazing views of the heated, gunite pool. Jonathan Davis, a landscaper, designed the greenery throughout the yard. There is also a two-car garage.
This property is listed with Christopher J. Burnside of Brown Harris Stevens. It is being shown on Friday, July 2 from 12 – 2 p.m., and on Saturday, July 3 from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Here are some other open houses happening this weekend:
100 Dayton Lane, Village of East Hampton
Price: $3.395 million
Brokers: Richard Gilbert, and Noel Mason, Brown Harris Stevens
Friday, July 2, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m, Saturday, July 3, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
See it here ->
210 Roses Grove, Water Mill
Price: $3.2 million
Brokers: Judi Desiderio, Geraldine Vitale, and Emily J. King, Town & Country
Friday, July 2, 1 – 2:30 p.m, Saturday, July 3, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
See it here ->
386 Main Street, Sag Harbor
Price: $3 million
Broker: Jacalyn Worth, Town & Country
Saturday, July 3, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
See it here ->
15 Village Green Drive, Southampton
Price: $950,000
Brokers: Tom Ratcliffe, Lisa Perfido, and Suzanne Sienkiewicz, Nest Seekers
Saturday, July 3, 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m, Sunday, July 4, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
7 Starfish Lane, Hampton Bays
Price: $509,000
Broker: Sean Steinmuller, Nest Seekers
Saturday, July 3, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
145 Towd Point Road, Southampton
Price: $1.495 million
Broker: Ina Charkow, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, July 3, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m, Sunday, July 4, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
150 Erica’s Lane, Sagaponack
Price: $7.5 million
Broker: Dana Trotter, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, July 3, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->