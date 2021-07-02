Tour a Newly Constructed Southampton Home, Plus Other Open Houses Over the July Fourth Weekend

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

In between Fourth of July barbecues and fireworks shows, make time this weekend to check out some real estate.

Recently, Georgia Builders has completed construction on a home on North Main Street in Southampton Village. This newly finished property is in the ideal location, within a short distance of shopping, dining, and the finest beaches.

266 North Main Street offers a total of seven bedrooms, seven full, two half baths, and five fireplaces in approximately 8,000 square feet. The first floor houses the guest bedroom, formal dining room, and spacious living room leading into the sunroom. There is also a gourmet kitchen overlooking the outdoor patio.

From the second floor, access to two roof decks is available. The master bedroom features a luxurious master bathroom and a walk-in closet. The finished basement has room for a gym or a working studio as well as two guest bedrooms and two and a half baths. On the outside of the home is a patio with amazing views of the heated, gunite pool. Jonathan Davis, a landscaper, designed the greenery throughout the yard. There is also a two-car garage.

This property is listed with Christopher J. Burnside of Brown Harris Stevens. It is being shown on Friday, July 2 from 12 – 2 p.m., and on Saturday, July 3 from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Here are some other open houses happening this weekend:

100 Dayton Lane, Village of East Hampton

Price: $3.395 million

Brokers: Richard Gilbert, and Noel Mason, Brown Harris Stevens

Friday, July 2, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m, Saturday, July 3, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

210 Roses Grove, Water Mill

Price: $3.2 million

Brokers: Judi Desiderio, Geraldine Vitale, and Emily J. King, Town & Country

Friday, July 2, 1 – 2:30 p.m, Saturday, July 3, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

386 Main Street, Sag Harbor

Price: $3 million

Broker: Jacalyn Worth, Town & Country

Saturday, July 3, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

15 Village Green Drive, Southampton

Price: $950,000

Brokers: Tom Ratcliffe, Lisa Perfido, and Suzanne Sienkiewicz, Nest Seekers

Saturday, July 3, 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m, Sunday, July 4, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

7 Starfish Lane, Hampton Bays

Price: $509,000

Broker: Sean Steinmuller, Nest Seekers

Saturday, July 3, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

145 Towd Point Road, Southampton

Price: $1.495 million

Broker: Ina Charkow, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, July 3, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m, Sunday, July 4, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

150 Erica’s Lane, Sagaponack

Price: $7.5 million

Broker: Dana Trotter, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, July 3, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->