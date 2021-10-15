Tour This East Hampton Home, Plus Other Open Houses This Weekend in the Hamptons

An East Hampton home, minutes from the beach, bay and town is among those having an open house on the East End this weekend.
This home located at 133 Middle Highway, is listed at $1.295 million, for sale with Schuyler Semlear with Town & Country Real Estate.
The 0.61 acre property offers 1,976 square feet of interior space, including five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additionally, there is an eat-in kitchen with a Sub-Zero refrigerator, a Viking hood and gas range, plus a dining room.
Outside of the necessities, buyers can enjoy two formal sitting areas, one with a wood burning fireplace. A finished basement holds two bedrooms, a bathroom, a sitting area and its own exterior exit.
Out back, there is a 20-by-40-foot pool, perfect for the warmer months in the Hamptons, plus ample privacy as the home is set back on the property.
There is a showing scheduled for Saturday, October 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Here are some other open houses happening this weekend:
1584 Noyac Path, Sag Harbor
Price: $3.495 million
Broker: Dawn Bodenchak, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 16, and Sunday October 17, 10 – 11:30 a.m.
149 Majors Path, North Sea
Price: $2.195 million
Broker: Jennifer L. Wisner, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, October 16, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
315 Gerald Drive, Springs
Price: $4.25 million
Broker: Rick Slater, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 16, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
132 Becky’s Path, Bridgehampton
Price: $1.999 million
Broker: Angela Boyer-Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 16, 11 – 12:30 p.m.
415 North Main Street, North Sea
Price: $1.395 million
Broker: Terry Thompson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, October 16, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
4 Potato Field Court, Southampton Village
Price: $2.75 million
Broker: John P. Vitello, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, October 16, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
362 Bluff Road, Amagansett
Price: $5.5 million
Broker: Kim Slater, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 16, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
100 Stony Hill Road, Amagansett
Price: $4,999,990 million
Broker: Jenny Landey, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 16, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
7 Gansett Lane, Amagansett
Price: $4.895 million
Broker: Nola Baris, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 16, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
24 Woodland Drive, North Haven
Price: $2.695 million
Brokers: Stacey Pennebaker and Linley Pennbaker Hagen, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, October 16, and Sunday, October 17, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
205 Waterhole Road, East Hampton
Price: $1.65 million
Broker: Kristin Corwin, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 16, 12 – 2 p.m.
92 Springville Road, Hampton Bays
Price: $799,000
Brokers: Doranne Philips Telberg, Ray Lord, Nikola Cejic, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, October 16, 1 -2:30 p.m.
38 Woodland Farm Road, Southampton
Price: $4.85 million
Brokers: Nancy McGann and Emily King, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, October 16, 1 – 3 p.m.
6 High Ridge Road, East Hampton
Price: $2.499 million
Broker: Ann Ciardullo, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 16, 1 – 3 p.m. and Sunday October 17, 1 – 3 p.m.
9 Sheridan Road, Hampton Bays
Price: $1.1 million
Brokers: Constance Porto and Anne Marie Francavilla, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, October 16, 2 – 3:30 p.m.
175 Elm Street, Southampton Village
Price: $2.4 million
Broker: Edward Mulderrig, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, October 16, 2 – 4 p.m. and Sunday, October 17, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
14 Prospect Boulevard, East Hampton
Price: $1.295 million
Broker: Mikayla Mott, Town & Country Real Estate
Sunday, October 17, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
150 Underwood Drive, Springs
Price: $1.099 million
Brokers: Michael Petersohn and Cristina Matos, Brown Harris Stevens
Sunday, October 17, 12:30 – 2 p.m.
Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty
45 Oyster Shores Road, East Hampton
Price: $2.95 million
Broker: Rebekah C. Baker, Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday October 17, 1:30 – 3 p.m.
