Tour This East Hampton Home, Plus Other Open Houses This Weekend in the Hamptons

An East Hampton home, minutes from the beach, bay and town is among those having an open house on the East End this weekend.



This home located at 133 Middle Highway, is listed at $1.295 million, for sale with Schuyler Semlear with Town & Country Real Estate.



The 0.61 acre property offers 1,976 square feet of interior space, including five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additionally, there is an eat-in kitchen with a Sub-Zero refrigerator, a Viking hood and gas range, plus a dining room.



Outside of the necessities, buyers can enjoy two formal sitting areas, one with a wood burning fireplace. A finished basement holds two bedrooms, a bathroom, a sitting area and its own exterior exit.



Out back, there is a 20-by-40-foot pool, perfect for the warmer months in the Hamptons, plus ample privacy as the home is set back on the property.

There is a showing scheduled for Saturday, October 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Here are some other open houses happening this weekend:



1584 Noyac Path, Sag Harbor

Price: $3.495 million

Broker: Dawn Bodenchak, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 16, and Sunday October 17, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

See it here ->

149 Majors Path, North Sea

Price: $2.195 million

Broker: Jennifer L. Wisner, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, October 16, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->



315 Gerald Drive, Springs

Price: $4.25 million

Broker: Rick Slater, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 16, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->



132 Becky’s Path, Bridgehampton

Price: $1.999 million

Broker: Angela Boyer-Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 16, 11 – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->



415 North Main Street, North Sea

Price: $1.395 million

Broker: Terry Thompson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, October 16, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

4 Potato Field Court, Southampton Village

Price: $2.75 million

Broker: John P. Vitello, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, October 16, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

362 Bluff Road, Amagansett

Price: $5.5 million

Broker: Kim Slater, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 16, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->



100 Stony Hill Road, Amagansett

Price: $4,999,990 million

Broker: Jenny Landey, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 16, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->



7 Gansett Lane, Amagansett

Price: $4.895 million

Broker: Nola Baris, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 16, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

24 Woodland Drive, North Haven

Price: $2.695 million

Brokers: Stacey Pennebaker and Linley Pennbaker Hagen, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, October 16, and Sunday, October 17, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

205 Waterhole Road, East Hampton

Price: $1.65 million

Broker: Kristin Corwin, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 16, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

92 Springville Road, Hampton Bays

Price: $799,000

Brokers: Doranne Philips Telberg, Ray Lord, Nikola Cejic, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, October 16, 1 -2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

38 Woodland Farm Road, Southampton

Price: $4.85 million

Brokers: Nancy McGann and Emily King, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, October 16, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

6 High Ridge Road, East Hampton

Price: $2.499 million

Broker: Ann Ciardullo, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 16, 1 – 3 p.m. and Sunday October 17, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->



9 Sheridan Road, Hampton Bays

Price: $1.1 million

Brokers: Constance Porto and Anne Marie Francavilla, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, October 16, 2 – 3:30 p.m.

See it here ->

175 Elm Street, Southampton Village

Price: $2.4 million

Broker: Edward Mulderrig, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, October 16, 2 – 4 p.m. and Sunday, October 17, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

14 Prospect Boulevard, East Hampton

Price: $1.295 million

Broker: Mikayla Mott, Town & Country Real Estate

Sunday, October 17, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

150 Underwood Drive, Springs

Price: $1.099 million

Brokers: Michael Petersohn and Cristina Matos, Brown Harris Stevens

Sunday, October 17, 12:30 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

45 Oyster Shores Road, East Hampton

Price: $2.95 million

Broker: Rebekah C. Baker, Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday October 17, 1:30 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->