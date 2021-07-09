Tour This Southampton Home and Other Open Houses This Weekend

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Over this upcoming weekend, there are many properties being shown across the East End. Not the least of which is 1150 Majors Path with its uniquely triangular pool and close proximity to both the bay and the ocean.

This Southampton home offers 2,500 square feet on just under a quarter of an acre. There are four bedrooms and three bathrooms throughout this single-family home. The current asking price is $1.895 million.

The main floor houses an open living room and dining room with 10-foot ceilings as well as a chef’s kitchen outfitted with white Carrera marble countertops, Wolf Appliances, and a Sub-Zero refrigerator. Also on the first floor is a bedroom, full bathroom, and laundry room. On the second floor is the master bedroom and two additional guest rooms that share a bathroom.

Through the french doors on the first floor is the exquisite landscaping of the backyard. The patio and heated pool are the centerpiece of the yard and offer ample space to relax with the family. The final touch is the speaker system built into the inside and outside of the house.

This property is listed with Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. It is being shown this Saturday, July 10, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Don’t miss out on this opportunity!

Here are some other open houses happening this weekend:

410 Ox Pasture Road, Southampton

Price: $21.5 million

Broker: James Giugliano, Nest Seekers

Friday, July 9, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m, Sunday, July 11, 2 – 4 p.m.

See it here ->

Read more about this house on Behind The Hedges!

86 Post Lane, Southampton

Price: $5.995 million

Broker: Michaela Keszler and Paulina Keszler, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, July 10, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

120 Halsey Lane, Bridgehampton

Price: $7.995 million

Brokers: Sally Thompson and Susan Green, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, July 10, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

199 Coopers Neck Lane, Village of Southampton

Price: $35 million

Broker: Christopher J. Burnside, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, July 10, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

50 Hubbard Lane #27, Southampton

Price: $775,000

Broker: Janice Hayden, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, July 10, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

26 Ruxton Road, East Hampton

Price: $8.4 million

Broker: Beate V. Moore, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, July 10, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

Read more about this house on Behind The Hedges!

38 Cove Road South, Southampton

Price: $1.395 million

Brokers: Tom Ratcliffe and Douglas Sabo, Nest Seekers

Saturday, July 10, 1:30 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->