Turn-Key Home Near Sammy’s Beach Recently Listed for $1.45 Million

A newly renovated house at 8 Bianco Road in East Hampton, just steps away from Sammy’s Beach, boasts move-in ready condition. The 2,300-square-foot house with a pool listed with the Atlantic team at Douglas Elliman for $1.45 million.

Located at the start of the peninsula that is known as Sammy’s Beach, the seaside community is a favorite for those who enjoy getting out on the water, whether it’s kayaking or paddle boarding from the nearby beach, surfcasting or heading out onto the bay.

The two-story house is set on an acre with winter water views of Gardiner’s Bay. A circular driveway allows for easy ingress and egress. A set of stairs leads to the front double-door, painted a robin’s egg blue.

Large windows and sky lights bring in lots of sunlight, especially in the open concept main living areas. The large living room features a fireplace and sliding glass doors.

The first of four bedrooms is located on the first floor, complete with a full bath. The first floor also holds a den that can be converted into a bedroom, according to the brokers, Justin Agnello, Hara Kang and James Keogh. Both the main bedroom and den have large glass sliders that let in plenty of light and lead to the mahogany deck that looks over the pool.

Upstairs, there are two additional bedrooms that share a bathroom. Both the first floor and second floor bathrooms feature wainscoting on the walls.

The large backyard offers privacy and a heated pool surrounded by more mahogany.

[Listing: 8 Bianco Road, East Hampton | Broker: Douglas Elliman ] GMAP