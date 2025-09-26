As we head into the fall season, what’s the most surprising trend you’ve noticed in the local real estate market? Whether it’s unexpected buyer behavior, shifts in pricing or demand, or inventory patterns you didn’t anticipate, what’s caught your attention most — and how do you see it shaping the market moving forward?

Alana Benjamin

COMPASS

MANHASSET

In several markets in Long Island, the fall of 2025 (dare I say) feels a bit like the spring. Bidding wars are back, and active buyers are out at open houses in full force. At all price points we are seeing a surprising amount of activity for the fall market; it just seems much busier than a typical September. It feels like summer, the market took just a short break, and came roaring back into action. Normally, fall starts out with a gentle roll- as homes become listed, we will see some active buyers that are ready to pull the trigger, but we also tend to see a lot more exploratory buyers not quite ready to submit offers. I have been pleasantly surprised by the number of truly active and ready buyers are out and about this fall. Buyers are primed to move, whether they are coming out from the city as rents are rising or making moves with expanding families. The fall market of 2024 was good, but just felt a little calmer in every sense. Fall 2025 is moving and grooving, and I hope it will translate into a busy 2026!

Tara Fox

DANIEL GALE SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

GREENVALE

This fall, the clearest trend is the growing preference for turnkey, renovated, move-in-ready homes. Buyers are gravitating toward properties with modern kitchens, refreshed bathrooms, new flooring, and well-maintained systems, including roofs and HVAC. Buyers want homes where they can literally bring their toothbrushes, clothes and start living, no major updates or repairs required. Even modest upgrades, such as a fresh coat of paint or updated lighting, can make a home feel current and significantly more appealing. In past markets, buyers might have budgeted to renovate after closing, but today many buyers are unwilling to take on that risk or expense. Homes are still selling for more than asking on average, with sold-to-list ratios above 100%, and inventory remains tight at just over three months of supply. Yet those numbers mask a clear divide: the best-presented and market-aligned priced homes are moving quickly, while properties needing obvious work or priced aspirationally are sitting on the market. Looking ahead, both presentation and pricing will be the key differentiators. Sellers can no longer rely on location or lot size alone. Today’s buyers expect turnkey homes that align with their lifestyle. Sellers who invest in thoughtful updates and smart pricing strategies will capture attention, stand out, and achieve the strongest results.

Irene Rallis

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

MANHASSET

This fall, the most surprising trend in the North Shore luxury market has been the resilience of buyer demand, even with higher interest rates and broader economic uncertainty. The biggest shift has been how quickly updated, move-in-ready homes are trading, often with multiple offers at the top end of the market. At the same time, inventory remains limited, which has helped keep prices strong across several neighborhoods. What stands out is that buyers are showing less hesitation than expected— they’re willing to move decisively when the right home comes along, especially if it offers modern design, high-end finishes, or a turnkey experience. Looking ahead, I see this shaping the market in two key ways: sellers who invest in preparing and presenting their homes thoughtfully will continue to achieve exceptional results, while buyers will need to stay agile and act quickly to compete for the best properties.

Ryan Springer

THE CORCORAN GROUP

CUTCHOGUE

I have found that the secondary vacation home market has shifted dramatically in recent years. Today’s buyers are no longer looking for fixer-uppers or rustic retreats. Instead, they want modern homes that have the latest and greatest amenities and are truly move-in ready. Features like state-of-the-art kitchens, resort-style pools, and thoughtfully designed outdoor living spaces have become must-haves. Convenience is key, and buyers are willing to pay top dollar for houses that deliver all the bells and whistles without the need for renovations or updates. Turnkey homes that combine modern design with luxury amenities are in highest demand, reflecting a lifestyle-driven approach where relaxation and enjoyment can begin on day one. This presents an opportunity for investors who seek to renovate existing properties for resale. For current homeowners, investment in upgrades that will improve their quality of life in the near term – if done well – will also likely pay dividends down the road.

Claudia Alvarez

THE AGENCY

BAY SHORE

As we head into fall, Nassau County’s housing market remains active and competitive. The median sale price for single-family homes has climbed to approximately $875,000, with homes continuing to sell at or above asking price. Properties are moving quickly, averaging just 35 days on the market, reflecting ongoing buyer demand. However, inventory remains limited. Both active listings and new listings are down year-over-year, putting upward pressure on prices. This tight supply is especially felt in high-demand areas.As borrowing costs inch downward, more buyers may find room to act. That said, affordability remains a key consideration: rising prices still stretch many budgets. Nassau has also seen an increase in foreclosure filings, signaling financial stress for some homeowners. The trajectory of interest rates, new listing volume, and broader economic conditions will heavily influence the market this fall. While the environment still leans toward sellers, shifting factors may open windows of opportunity for buyers — especially if rates continue to soften or inventory expands. Whether you’re buying, selling, or just exploring your options, I’m here to provide expert guidance and local insight every step of the way.

