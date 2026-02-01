Unique Features for Outdoor Living Spaces

Homeowners who share these motivations and are committed to renovating their outdoor living areas can look to these unique features to fulfill all three goals. (MCC)

Outdoor living spaces are wildly popular. A 2023 study conducted by Brown Jordan Outdoor Kitchens found that 63% of homeowners indicated they would prioritize an outdoor living space if they were to remodel their homes.

Homeowners cite a multitude of motivations regarding their interest in upgrading their outdoor living spaces. The 2024 U.S. Outdoor Trends Study from Houzz Research found that more than half of homeowners who participated in the study (51%) want to renovate to improve aesthetics, while 37% hoped to enhance entertaining spaces. One-third view renovating outdoor spaces as a great way to extend the living space of their homes.

Homeowners who share these motivations and are committed to renovating their outdoor living areas can look to these unique features to fulfill all three goals.

Water fountain: Water fountains can serve as stunning focal points in outdoor living spaces. Outdoor fountains are ideal for anyone hoping to create an outdoor oasis, as few sights and sounds promote a calming atmosphere as effectively as softly flowing water in a cast stone fountain. Fountains also attract birds, which can add to the soothing sounds of a backyard escape.

Shade structure: Gone are the days when homeowners’ most accessible option to create shade on patios and decks were umbrellas extending out from the center of outdoor dining tables. Pergolas and gazebos are now available in a wide range of shapes and styles, making these a must-have for homeowners who want to entertain while ensuring guests remain comfortable on hot days. A hardtop gazebo with roof hooks to accommodate fans, lights and even plants can serve as an aesthetically appealing safe haven from summer sun.

Hammock: A hammock is a simple yet unique, functional and affordable feature to consider for an outdoor living space. If the existing landscaping allows, situate a hammock between two tall, sturdy trees. Such a sight can contribute to a welcoming and calming ambiance in an outdoor living space and provide extra room to lounge and relax beneath the shade of trees.

Game zone: If entertaining is the primary motivation behind an outdoor living space renovation, then designate part of the space for games and activities. A designated bocce court will draw visitors who want to relax and enjoy a little friendly competition away from dining areas and other spaces. A small putting green can allow golfers to work on their short games, and such spaces can offer ample opportunities for fun if homeowners are inclined to host putting contests during backyard barbecues.

Whatever game tickles homeowners’ fancy, designating a space exclusively for games can up the entertainment value of an outdoor living space. The popularity of outdoor living spaces remains high. Homeowners hoping to enhance their existing spaces can consider a number of unique features to meet their goals.

-Metro Creative Connection