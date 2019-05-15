Update: Cuomo Property, Gingerbread House, and More in Contract

Some noteworthy properties have clicked into contract in the past few weeks, including Sag Harbor's beloved landmark Gingerbread House, the Southampton property Chris and Cristina Cuomo are selling, and a high-style renovation also in Sag Harbor.

First up is the Southampton cottage the Cuomos have called home for the past number of years. They listed the property back in February. The airy home is not a huge mansion, at 3000 square feet, with five bedrooms and four bathrooms, but it manages to be both homey and chic at the same time. The house is set on 0.6 of an acre, with a gunite pool and separate garage, a vegetable/cutting garden, and outdoor shower. Particularly nice are the wisteria twining around the house and the swing on the porch. The last asking price for the property, repped by Harald Grant at Sotheby's, is $2.9 million. (Anyone else dying to know where the Cuomos are headed next?)

For more, click here. 74 Corrigan Street, Southampton

Next is the landmark known known as the Gingerbread House, and more formally as the Hedges House. An icon of Carpenter Gothic, this building is one of the most noticeable in a village with an extraordinary architectural pedigree. (True, most of the nearby buildings are in a more staid Greek revival style.) This listing entered the market just two months ago in March.

Since the Cinema fire, it's housed Brown Harris Stevens' offices. It also houses La Maisonette antiques, and there's a two-bedroom apartment above. In total, there's 2350 feet of space set on 0.2 of an acre of land, which continues to Church Street.

The last asking price for the property, repped by Simon Harrison Real Estate is $5 million. The listing notes that there's room for expansion.

For more, click here. 133 Main Street, Sag Harbor

Last but certainly not least is 72 Hempstead Street in Sag Harbor, which was listed last summer by Stacey Cohen and Elaine Stimmel at Saunders, asking $3.195M. The price was later cut to $2.795, which is where it was when it went into contract.

New York- and Oslo-based designers Heiberg Cummings Design renovated the property, which formerly was a tiny two-bedroom, 1000 square foot cottage. They added a second story and redid the lower level; now it's a four bedroom, four bath house with 1850 square feet. Still with just 0.14 acre of land, but they made the most of the small plot with a beachy looking theme: easy care plants, white stones, and an adorable gunite pool.

For more, click here. 72 Hempstead St, Sag Harbor