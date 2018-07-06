If Loving This Sag Harbor House is Wrong, We Don't Want to Be Right

We've been crazy about the work of New York- and Oslo-based designers Heiberg Cummings Design for a while now. A couple years ago, they redid a couple of Sag Harbor cottages, one on Ackerley Street and one on Howard Street, which sold within weeks. Now they've done their magic on this place, which formerly was a tiny two-bedroom, 1000 square foot cottage. They added a second story and redid the lower level; now it's a four bedroom, four bath house with 1850 square feet. (Still with just 0.14 acre of land!)

In the backyard, they made the most of the small plot with a beachy looking theme: easy care plants, white stones, and an adorable gunite pool.

Inside, they waved their Scandi magic wands and redid everything in exquisite taste, knocking down walls for an open plan ground floor, and including classic items like Hans Wegner wishbone chairs and simple white tile in the kitchen, yet nothing at all is cookie cutter.

For example, while many houses have outdoor showers in the Hamptons, not many have outdoor baths! We love this feature of the junior master suite on the ground floor. So cute and quirky.

The property sold last year for $875K, but obviously lots of money was poured into the renovation. Now the property, listed by Stacey Cohen and Elaine Stimmel at Saunders, is asking $3.195M.

For more, click here. 72 Hempstead St, Sag Harbor