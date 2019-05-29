Update: Wyndecote and Other Notable Properties in Contract

Just a couple months after being listed, one of the original Southampton summer colony "cottages" is in contract. Wyndecote, built in 1886 by architect Robert Henderson Robertson (who also designed the Rogers Memorial Library) as his own home, has had a facelift. The property is currently owned by hedge funder Scott Bessent, who served as chief investment officer for George Soros's family office until 2015. Bessent purchased Wyndecote in 2012 for just under $10 million, and then started the restoration. The last asking price for the property, represented by Harald Grant and Bruce Grant at Sotheby's, was $22.5 million.

Updates to the house seem to have been done with care and attention, and necessary work like lifting the house and pouring a new foundation was done. Then a finished lower level added with gym, home theater and wine cellar. In all, there's 7500 square feet of room, with 10 bedrooms and 11.5 baths. With all that work, it's not at all surprising that this high-end property was snapped up quickly.

For more, click here. 354 South Main Street, Southampton

Another noteworthy property in Southampton's estate section was recently sold. Back in February, the price of 199 Coopers Neck Lane, an historic Grosvenor Atterbury building, was slashed from $18 million to $12.95 million, and it now has new owners. Listed most recently by Corcoran agent Tim Davis and Thomas Davis, the property was put on the market way back in 2007 asking $24 million. It finally sold to 1stdibs chairman Michael Bruno in 2015 for $15 million, who then drew up plans for a complete renovation.

It's huge at 14,000 square feet, with 11 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, so anyone taking it on has a project, but there's plenty of upside potential. Congrats to everyone involved!

For more, click here. 199 Coopers Neck Lane, Southampton

Back in March, we wondered if this oceanfront Amagansett property was finally at land value. Guess so, since the 1.9 acre property with 80s house is in contract after just two months. $10 million was the last asking price, and with that generous plot size, a buyer could rebuild on the existing 5,000 square footprint of the house. Also, an oceanside pool is part of the deal, which again, is not that easy to get. Congrats to Matt Breitenbach, whose team at Compass listed 8 Mitchell Dunes Lane, and to everyone else involved.

For more, click here. 8 Mitchell Dunes Lane, Amagansett