Is This Oceanfront Napeague Property Finally at Land Value?

This property has had a long history on and off the market. First the good part: it's 1.9 acres right on the ocean and there's already an oceanfront pool grandfathered in, so that's good.

Bad part: the house itself is very dated. Think we're joking? Check it out:

Yeah. As the listing delicately notes, "Best of all, this is a rare opportunity to expand, renovate, or build new on an existing footprint unlike any other, up to approximately 6,000 square feet! Expansion and renovation plans are in place, or bring your own vision and start from scratch."

The property has been on and off the market for years and years now. It last sold in 2014 for $8.45 million. It was just listed by Compass's Matt Breitenbach asking just under $10 million. While that's higher than the ask has been in the past, the Amagansett area has been very hot in the past few years, so it's very possible this property will finally move. What say you?

For more, click here. 8 Mitchell Dunes Lane, Amagansett