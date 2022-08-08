Wainscott Inn Sold After Several Years on Hamptons Market

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Wainscott Inn, a nearly seven-acre Hamptons hospitality mainstay on Montauk Highway, has been sold for $12.3 million this summer.

According to Suffolk County deed transfers available on Friday, the deal closed on June 21.

Despite its name, Wainscott Inn is technically located in the Village of Sagaponack, just west of Wainscott at 3720 Montauk Highway. The website touts its “central location to Sagaponack, Bridgehampton, East Hampton, and Sag Harbor,” which “provides guests with the opportunity to enjoy the pleasures of these nearby villages.”

The year-round hospitality property includes the main inn building, five cottages and three motel units that provide a total of 36 rooms. There is also a heated pool and two tennis courts.

Patti Ann Kelly of Nest Seekers International, who had been the last agent to list the property, long on the market, brought the buyers, listed as AE Wainscott LLC. The sellers are Ionian Construction Inc.

The commercial property had been a challenging listing, as it had been on the market for a while with several brokers, says Geoff Gifkins, the Hamptons regional manager for Nest Seekers. “Patti is very meticulous and consistent in her approach. She knows the facts and does her research, if there is a qualified buyer in Texas she will find them and present the property. Her loyalty and devotion to her clients is unprecedented in this commercial market.”

Kelly, who also recently brokered the sale of Liars’ Saloon and Offshore Sports Marina in Montauk, declined to comment.

The main building features an open living and dining area with a wood-burning fireplace, a bed and breakfast-style kitchen and a business office. Rooms on the main level currently serve as a media room, library or private spaces for business meetings or salon/spa services.

Down in the full basement there is a laundry room and space for billiards, a fitness area and even a spa, according to Nest Seekers’ listing. “A special bonus is a three-car garage with air conditioning and heating attached to the basement,” it says.

The 6.6-acre wooded property, located just north of the highway, is “ideal for a bocce court, golf putting green, yoga and meditation.”

The listing also mentioned there being details for “conversion of motel, cottages and inn suites into high-end condominiums with bespoke amenities and services is available.”

It said, “The Wainscott Inn is ready to be taken to the next level of world-class persona, design and service demanded by the Hamptons both locally and internationally.”

The last asking price was $13.9 million.