A remodeled house and brand new barn on this Wellington equestrian estate are on the market for $5.595 million.

While it’s the tail end of the Winter Equestrian Festival in Wellington (the longest-running equestrian event in the world wraps up on March 31), it is the right time, from a real estate perspective, to look ahead to securing the equestrian estate of your dreams for next season.

A two-acre property boasting both a house and a barn, located in Saddle Trail, an equestrian estate community that is just a short hack to Wellington’s International Equestrian Center, is available for $5.595 million. David Welles of Equestrian Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing at 2920 Appaloosa Trail.

“This is a designer-perfect equestrian estate that was fully remodeled at the end of 2023 with attention to every detail for both horses and humans,” Welles tells Behind The Hedges. “The new barn is spectacular and close to the Winter Equestrian Festival Showgrounds. Just bring your suitcases and horses.

The 3,200-square-foot, one-story residence begins with an open-concept living area with hardwood floors, a vaulted ceiling, modern lighting fixtures and a cozy fireplace. The 85-inch Sony television is built in and the speakers are recessed so that the electronics blend into the sleek space.

The kitchen is equipped with custom-built white-oak cabinetry, top-of-the-line Monogram appliances, a six-burner gas stove, a walk-in pantry, quartz countertops and a large center island. There is a sunlit breakfast nook, as well.

Hurricane-impact windows and doors were used throughout the house.

Large sliding glass doors from the living area lead out onto the 500-square-foot patio, outfitted with a custom barbecue and a gas fire pit. The outdoor space, overlooking the private grounds, is the perfect place to oversee what’s happening in the 162-by-180-foot riding arena.

There are a total of four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, including a primary suite with a luxurious bathroom with bamboo accents that give it an airy feel. The spa-like bath offers a soaking tub below a fun chandelier, dual sinks and a walk-in shower.

A short distance away is what Welles calls the centerpiece of the equestrian estate — a new 11-stall barn. It features an air-conditioned tack and laundry room — a necessary amenity in the Florida heat, and generous storage capacity.

The all-weather irrigated riding arena can be found next to the barn and there are several grass pastures for grazing.

A one-bedroom and one-and-a-half-bath living area are considered the “staff quarters,” according to the listing description. There is also a spacious garage.

This modern showcase was fully remodeled in 2023 with attention to every detail. From the carefully chosen color palette to the thoughtfully selected finishes, the fully fenced property with indoor-outdoor entertaining is ideal for the equestrian lifestyle.

