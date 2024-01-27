Wellington Home Also Sells at Sotheby’s Auction

This Wellington home sold for $5.04 million at auction on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.

A property in Wellington, Florida — an area Behind The Hedges also covers as part of Dan’s Palm Beach —was auctioned during the same Sotheby’s Concierge Auction event this week where a Southampton property sold for $88.48 million.

The Wellington property may have traded far less at $5.04 million, but it was part of a total of $808.25 million in aggregate bids placed for all of the real estate up at auction on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.

The 6,500-square-foot house at 2828 Hurlingham Drive was sold in partnership with David Norman of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.

The two-story home is located in the gated subdivision of Bridle Path, inside the Palm Beach Polo Golf and Country Club. It was previously listed at $6.9 million.

“This Hurlingham Drive estate offers traditional luxury at stately proportions,” the listing description reads of the house, built in 1990. “Custom box molding adds lush texture, expansive gallery walls await your art collection, and soaring tray ceilings and gracious thresholds allow abundant sunshine to flow throughout the interior.”

The great room features a wall of French doors leading to the resort-style pool with golf course views. The large patio is covered, offering space for dining. There is also a sun deck.

The roomy kitchen is equipped with designer appliances, custom cabinetry and natural stone countertops. There is also a built-in desk and bookshelves and eat-in dining at the center island. A butler’s pantry/prep kitchen makes entertaining a breeze. There is also a formal dining room.

With a total of five bedrooms and six-and-a-half baths, the primary suite on the first floor features dual dressing rooms, a sun-filled sitting area overlooking the pool and “a spa-worthy bath.”

In addition, there is a three-car garage. The grounds have also been professionally landscaped with a mature treeline.

