West Palm Beach Condo in The Bristol Could Set a Record

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A designer home could set a record for highest price per square foot for a condo in West Palm Beach if it sells for the asking price of $23.9 million — just over $4,626 per square foot.

Located in The Bristol at 1100 S. Flagler Drive, one of the prestigious buildings in West Palm Beach, unit #2202 is listed with Samantha Curry of Douglas Elliman.

The 5,166-square-foot condo has recently been “meticulously renovated and redesigned,” according to Curry.

Plus, it comes fully furnished with “exquisite pieces from prestigious Italian brands such as Henge, Rimadesio, and Molteni.” Even the artwork is included.

The three-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath condo boasts unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterway. Eleven-foot sliding glass doors connects the indoors to the outside.

The noted firm Solesdi Interior Design of Miami designed the contemporary interiors with specialty marbles, high-end wood and metal elements. “The attention to detail is evident in every corner, from the sleek electrical receptors by Bocci to the Salvatori Italian Marble walls in the entrance foyer and powder room,” the listing says.

The gourmet kitchen includes Snaidero Italian cabinetry, a Sub-Zero wine fridge for 100 bottles and top-of-the-line Gaggenau appliances, such as a gas stove top and induction cooktop, two dishwashers, ovens and an espresso machine.

“The primary suite is a sanctuary of luxury, boasting dual bathrooms and dressing rooms for added convenience and privacy,” the description reads.

Features throughout the home include motorized shades, top-of-the-line A/V systems like Crestron, Sonos, and Sonance.

The unit comes with parking for four vehicles, a rarity in most condominiums.

The Bristol, which opened in 2019, offers five-star amenities, including an on-site professional concierge, two spas, a beauty salon, a waterfront fitness center, a 75-foot resort-style swimming pool, a club lounge and a dog park.

The property, which sits behind a gated entrance, even offers two house vehicles with a driver for residents. There is also a 24-hour valet and front desk.

Curry is no stranger to The Bristol, where she has sold nearly $400 million in real estate. She has repped buyers and sellers in numerous record-setting sales in the building, including February’s $21 million sale,

She also set an overall record in West Palm Beach with a $42.6 million.

Her transaction in April set the current condo record for the highest price per square foot in West Palm Beach at $4,100 per square foot.

[Listing: 1100 S. Flagler Drive, #2202, West Palm Beach, FL | Broker: Samantha Curry, Douglas Elliman] GMAP

Email [email protected] with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.