Condo Sale at The Bristol in West Palm Beach Sets New Record

A condo in Palm Beach’s most iconic and exclusive high-rise building has sold for $21 million — $9.2 million more than what it traded for just four years ago.

The transaction marked the highest price ever paid for a single unit at The Bristol in West Palm Beach.

Samantha Curry with Douglas Elliman represented the seller of the corner northeast unit, #1901, at 1100 S. Flagler Drive. Steve Hall of Compass represented the buyer, who is, according to property records, John J. Nelson Living Trust.

The sellers, property records show, are Robert A. Garvy, an investments executive, and his wife, Carol. They bought the unit for $11,852,591 in July of 2019, when The Bristol was completed.

The last asking price was $23.9 million, but the couple first listed it for nearly $25 million in May of 2022, more than double what they paid before the COVID-19 pandemic real estate boom.

While Curry declined to comment, she has sold nearly $400 million at The Bristol to date. She broke her own record, having sold #1403 for $12,025,000 in December of 2022.

The contemporary unit was said to be “the building’s most sought-after floorplan mimicking a single-family home in the sky,” according to the listing description.

The four-bedroom condo, designed by the Florida-based firm Marc Michaels, offers 5,544 square feet of interior living space, plus a 1,500-square-foot wraparound terrace with panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean, the Intracoastal Waterway and Palm Beach.

The apartment features 11-foot floor-to-ceiling glass throughout, an entertaining bar and a state-of-the-art kitchen with Gaggenau appliances, Snaidero Italian cabinetry, and a 100-bottle Sub-Zero wine refrigerator.

The primary bedroom suite includes dual bathrooms, each with direct water views, dolomiti marble and Fantini fixtures, and spacious dressing rooms with custom closets.

There are a total of five-and-a-half baths in the unit and an office.

Other features include built-ins, bespoke furnishings, and an enhanced Crestron Smart Home technology with automated control of everything from lighting, shades, sheers, music, thermostat and more.

The Bristol, a 25-story waterfront building known for its five-star amenities, offers an on-site professional concierge, two spas, a beauty salon, a waterfront fitness center, a 75-foot, resort-style swimming pool, a club lounge and a dog park. There are also two house vehicles with a driver available to residences and a 24-hour valet.

Located just minutes from the airports and marinas, the Bristol is also a short walk to Worth Avenue.

Designed by Solomon Cordwell Buenz Architects, it was completed in 2019, it features modern interiors, deep curving terraces, panoramic water views from every unit, and unprecedented 5-star amenities in the heart of Palm Beach’s famed waterfront.

For more Palm Beach-area real estate news, click here.