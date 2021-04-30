Westhampton Beach Home Belonging to a NY Times Bestselling Author Available for Rent

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The Westhampton Beach home of New York Times bestselling author Helen Simonson, author of Major Pettigrew’s Last Stand and The Summer Before the War, is available for rent this summer.

Aside from getting a 3,000-square-foot home near the village plus a pool, this rental also aptly has a writing studio — perhaps the renter will draw some inspiration from Simonson’s abode?

Listed exclusively with Aimee Martin of Saunders & Associates, the home at 19 Bayfield Lane is asking $40,000 for June, $60,000 for July and $75,000 for August through Labor Day.

A 20th century farmhouse, it offers five bedrooms and four bathrooms, situated behind hedges on a quiet street in the estate section. The home is two minutes from Main Street and five minutes to the ocean beaches, making it one of the most ideal spots we’ve come across yet.

An expansive lawn leads to a lovely wrap-around porch. Inside the home, there is a charming living room with a fireplace, a dining room, and a den.

The eat-in kitchen has lots of natural light thanks to a wall of windows and a butler’s pantry. A screen-in back porch features pot-belly gas stove.

Five bedrooms and three of the four bathrooms are located on the second floor.

As a summer renter, you’ll want to spend most of your time outdoors. The pool is heated and offers child safety protections. There is also a pool house and an outdoor shower for getting the sand off your feet after the beach.

But, if you must work, there is a dedicated writing studio out back in a 19th century barn. The studio is a light-filled, airy space with country charm, a perfect space to work in peace.

The barn also offers storage for a car and bikes, and, on the upper level, holds a pool table, but there is also ping pong, foosball, air hockey.

We’re sure, no matter what, you’ll find a spot to relax the arbor and rose bushes along the manicured lawns. May we suggest the hammock?

[Listing: 19 Bayfield Lane, Westhampton Beach |Broker: Aimee Martin, Saunders & Associates] GMAP

