Why it Pays to Create a Mudroom in a Home

Considerations for room additions or space modifications generally involve rooms that will add value or function to a home. Mudrooms certainly fit that description, as they can add aesthetic appeal in more ways than one.

As the name implies, mudrooms are entire rooms or areas near entryways of homes where muddy shoes and other items can be stored. By having a set space for messy shoes and coats, homeowners do not need to worry about dirt and other debris being tracked throughout the home. Mudrooms also can provide a welcoming space for guests.

Homeowners who have adequate space to add an entirely new room may have no difficulty putting in a mudroom. A mudroom addition is a job best left to a professional. Ideally, this new mudroom can be adjacent to an entry by the garage, or a side or back door. The footprint of the mudroom needn’t be too large, either. All it requires is a small amount of space to place a bench, coat hooks and shoe storage.

According to This Old House, homeowners also can convert a porch, create a mudroom by expanding into an adjacent room or closet, or even repurpose space in an attached garage. U.S. News and World Report indicates that a well planned and executed mudroom has the potential to increase a home’s value. Depending on the scope of the work, the average cost of a mudroom project ranges from $2,500 for a simple porch conversion to $30,000 when a new foundation is needed and the build-out is extensive.

Budget-conscious homeowners can create a mudroom in an existing foyer or another entryway. Adequate storage is essential for any mudroom, and should include coat racks, hooks, a bench to facilitate removing shoes safely, shoe storage, and additional considerations, like shopping bag storage or umbrella holders. Creating a door from the outside into an existing laundry room can enable homeowners to use the space as both a mudroom and laundry area with minimal changes necessary.

There are some extra considerations for mudrooms that homeowners should think about. The flooring, walls and furniture/storage used in the mudroom should be durable and easily cleaned. As wet and dirty shoes and clothing will be in the space, it’s essential to make clean-up a breeze. Look for nonslip flooring so entering the mudroom safely is not an issue.

Although a mudroom is a utilitarian space, creature comforts can be added to integrate the space with the rest of the home. Cover a storage bench with indoor-outdoor fabric that coordinates to the colors used in a home. Add some decorative drawer pulls and cabinet hardware to elevate the space. Washable throw rugs also can add some design appeal to the room. Mudrooms can be useful spaces that add function and value to homes.

