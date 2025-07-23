Yorgos Tsibiridis, a top agent in the Hamptons, has joined Sotheby’s International Realty in the Hamptons.

“We are thrilled to welcome Yorgos to Sotheby’s International Realty,” said Nanette Hansen, who co-leads the company’s Hamptons operations alongside Kelly Canavan. “We’ve discussed Sotheby’s International Realty and its unique value to the luxury client with Yorgos for many years, and the timing was finally right for him to join us. When several of our top agents began suggesting what a strong addition he would be, we listened. We’re excited to support his continued success.”

Tsibiridis’ career spans more than a decade on the South Fork, and has been a top-performing real estate agent in the Hamptons and nationwide. He was ranked among the top 50 sales agents in New York State, closing over $500 million in sales. He was previously with Compass.

A native of Greece who studied in Italy and has professional ties across several countries, he is known to expertly serve a diverse, international clientele. He is fluent in Greek, Italian, French and Spanish, bringing a uniquely global perspective to his work. He also has an MBA graduate of Columbia Business School.

“Joining Sotheby’s International Realty is an incredible opportunity. As a true luxury brand with global reach—and a deep connection to the art world through the Sotheby’s auction house—it’s a natural fit for me. With my international background and passion for art collecting, I’m excited to serve my clients under such a prestigious banner,” said Tsibiridis.

Outside of his professional work, Tsibiridis is active in the local community. A resident of Sag Harbor, he currently serves on the Board of Education for the Sag Harbor School District.

Tsibiridis will be based out of the Sotheby’s International Realty – East Hampton Brokerage.

The company’s Hamptons operations boasted more than $1 billion in sales and rental volume in 2024.

