Two Waterfront Lots, One Compound in Southampton for $10M

The two-lot compound at 98 and 102 Little Neck Road in Southampton is asking $10 million.

A south-of-the-highway, waterfront, two-lot compound in Southampton offers not only two homes but two docks, a rare find. Plus, there’s room for expansion.

The properties at 98 and 102 Little Neck Road are listed with Angela Boyer-Stump of Sotheby’s International Realty for $10 million.

With a combined 1.8 acres, they offer unparalleled waterfront living with those dual private docks.

The first residence is set on about one acre with 170 feet of frontage on the water. The four-bedroom home has several lavish amenities, including two living areas, a fireplace, an up-to-date kitchen, a dining area and multiple viewing decks.

A resort-style pool overlooks Old Fort Pond. There is also a Har-Tru tennis court.

On the second property, there is a renovated cottage with three bedrooms and one bath. The 0.8-acre parcel boasts another 114 feet on the water with a 100-foot dock.

See more pictures below.

[Listing: 98-102 Little Neck Road, Southampton | Agent: Angela Boyer-Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty] GMAP

