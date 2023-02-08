A Hamptons estate that has proven difficult to sell in recent years remains on the market despite an online auction that closed last week.

“Island in the Sky,” as it is known due to its rooftop pool and the Water Mill property’s high elevation, had been listed with Sothbey’s Concierge Auctions, in cooperation with Angela Boyer-Stump of Sotheby’s International Realty, Bridgehampton brokerage.

The auction of 984 and 984A Noyac Path generated over 850 global prospects, nearly 20 qualified showings, more than 27,000 webpage views, and three registered bidders in 35 days, according to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions spokeswoman.

“While bidding on the offering did conclude on January 31, the reserve was not met,” she wrote of the $2.95 million figure. “The properties remain on the market and are available for offers.”

It is listed with her for $7.995 million.

Boyer-Stump had no further comment, according to a Sotheby’s International Realty spokeswoman.

Designed by the Japanese-American architect and sculptor Setsuo Ito in the early 1990s, the 12,000-square-foot house sits on a nine-acre parcel. The house’s size could never be replicated today due to the aquifer overlay district created just after Ito began construction, imposed to protect where the water is most pure.

The offering includes an adjacent six-acre vacant property for a combined 14.7 acres, allowing for an 8,000-square-foot home on the adjacent lot.

The compound boasts a 300-foot elevation, one of the highest points the East End has to offer.