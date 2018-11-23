Millions in Black Friday Doorbuster Savings on Three Properties!

Today is Black Friday and that means spend, spend, spend! Leave the 55 inch UHD TVs to the poor folks, and get in on a Hamptons property with a huge price cut! Doorbusters! Limited time offer! Unbelievable savings!
42 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk
Former Price: $55 million, 2016
Now Just: $39.5 million!
You Save: $15.5 million!
The Deets: 36 acres of oceanfront land, 7,000 square foot house
Why Hasn't It Sold?: When you think "Montauk," do you think "Chinese tea house with slippery marble floors"? Yeah, us neither.
Former Price: $30 million, September 2018
Now Just: $23 million!
You Save: $7 million!
The Deets: 2.5 acres of land on Mecox Bay, 6,400 square foot house by Tod Williams, dock
Why Hasn't It Sold?: The house is just not very attractive and is dated, and the price doesn't support a teardown.
550 Parsonage Lane, Sagaponack
Former Price: $25 million, April 2018
Now Just: $20 million!
You Save: $5 million!
The Deets: 10 acres of land, 12,000 square foot house built by Jeffrey Colle
Why Hasn't It Sold?: There's lots of land and the house is attractive on the exterior, but $20 million is a lot for nonwaterfront, and the fusty, traditional interiors don't appeal to younger buyers.
