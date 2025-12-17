3-Acre Historic Farm in Greenport Lists for $1.499M

The farmhouse at 1760 Albertson Lane in Greenport, which dates back to the 1800s, is asking $1,499,000.

Over on the North Fork, a historic country farm in Greenport is available, offering a rare chance to own an intact homestead on over three acres. The possibilities for the agricultural property are plentiful.

The farmhouse at 1760 Albertson Lane, which dates back to the 1800s, is listed with Douglas Elliman’s Paul Loeb for $1,499,000.

“Once every few years, a scenic and memorable North Fork property hits the market. This one fits in that category,” says Loeb. “This well-loved farming property has been growing fresh produce for decades and is frequented by many locals and visitors alike. The small-town feel on the scenic country road pulls at your heartstrings. Featuring three plus acres, an 1800s home, a 1976 two-plus-car garage, and a 1985 barn with three horse stalls and the farmstand, whether you choose to reimagine, repurpose, or preserve this unique homestead exactly as it is, the possibilities are abundant.”

Set along a scenic, tree-lined lane, the original, two-story farmhouse offers 1,880 square feet of living space. While a renovation would most likely be undertaken by any new owner, the home offers plenty of North Fork charm.

There are a total of four bedrooms and one-and-a-half baths.

A back deck overlooks a lush lawn.

Among the accessory structures on the property, there is the garage, which also provides a workshop, office and a mechanics pit. The three-stall horse barn also comes with generous tractor storage.

There is also a cinderblock chicken coop and pig sty.

“A large, established two-thirds-acre vegetable garden and an active roadside farm stand underscore the property’s agricultural potential, while a natural watering hole — rising and falling with the rains — enhances the bucolic setting,” the listing explains.

“Whether preserved in its current form or thoughtfully reimagined, the property stands as a rare opportunity to steward a piece of North Fork heritage,” it continues.

Annual taxes on the property are $10,725.

Check out more photos below.



Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram. For more North Fork news, click here.