Air Conditioning Maintenance Tips

There is no denying the relief cool air provides when the temperatures outdoors are particularly steamy. In fact, having a place to cool off is a necessity for those who have succumbed to heat exhaustion or have difficulty regulating their body temperatures. Even though air conditioning can provide relief, some people are reluctant to turn it on because of the drain on electricity and subsequent high energy bills. Certainly running the AC can be costly, but regular maintenance helps a system to work more efficiently. It also helps homeowners recognize issues that can lead to expensive repairs if left unchecked.

CHANGE THE FILTERS

Dirty, clogged filters can cause a system to work harder to cool down rooms, compromising efficiency. Check the HVAC system’s manufacturer’s recommendation for how frequently to change the filters. Some may benefit from monthly replacement if the air is running constantly.

CONSIDER THE MERV RATING

The filter will have a minimum efficiency reporting value, or MERV, according to This Old House. The higher the number, the better the filtration. But a higher MERV rating requires more energy to pull air through the filter. Therefore, choose a balance of filtration and energy cost requirements.