A rendering of Alba Palm Beach’s sunset pool deck, just one of the luxurious amenities planned for the new West Palm Beach development.

Even though summer is in full swing in the Hamptons, we’re sure some are thinking ahead to winter in Palm Beach. And, if you’re in the market for a new home, Alba Palm Beach, a new condominium development in West Palm, is enticing buyers with a couple of perks — a new trend in markets with ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

Alba Palm Beach, set for completion in 2025, is a collection of 55 boutique luxury residences in a 22-story tower and a limited collection of four unique two- and three-story townhomes, all with unobstructed views of the Intracoastal Waterway. Residents will also receive with purchase an exclusive complimentary Explorer Jet Membership with Magellan Jets, valued at $16,500, alongside a one-year membership to the coveted Palm Beach Yacht Club.

“Magellan Jets is a fantastic partner for Alba Palm Beach as we strive to provide our residents with a luxury lifestyle beyond our beautifully appointed units and world-class amenities,” said Kenneth Baboun of BGI Companies, the developer. “It’s my hope that our owners will benefit from our partnership with Magellan Jets to travel safely and in style.”

As part of the jet membership, residents will have access to “pay as you go” fixed hourly rates across all aircraft categories, guaranteed availability and aircraft replacement, zero blackout dates, year-round flight support, and “tier 1” concierge-level service. Alba residents who wish to schedule an on-demand charter with Magellan or have an interest in a jet card will also receive $4,500 in flight credits.

West Palm Beach, now the second fastest-growing city for millionaires in the country, is seeking such lavish perks being added for buyers to compete within a growing saturated market.

Alba Palm Beach’s offerings are in line with what is promised to be “high-touch personalized client service.” It also aligns with the Boston-based private aviation firm, which reports increased flights to South Florida, noting industry trends show a 95% increase in private flights to West Palm, according to December 2022 data.

Amenities on the Water at Alba Palm Beach

Each unit in the Alba will feature floor-to-ceiling hurricane-impact windows and sliding doors and oversized glass-framed terraces with summer kitchens to highlight the panoramic views. With a limited number of residences per floor, there are private elevators and vestibules that offer privacy.

Each unit will include Italian-designed kitchens by Italkraft, stainless steel appliances by SubZero and Wolf and spa-like bathrooms with designer fixtures and finishes.

The tower’s amenities include a day dock with slips for residents, its sunrise and sunset pool decks and water views from the Technogym fitness room that includes a yoga studio and pilates reformer. There are more than 25,000 square feet of total amenity space there, including a state-of-the-art conference space with audio-visual functionality, several private workspaces, a multi-sport simulator room and theater and a private dining room with climate-controlled wine storage.

Pricing starts at just under $3 million.

