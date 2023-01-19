Amagansett

Amagansett Main Street Restaurant Has Been Sold

Main Street Tavern, Amagansett, restaurant
The restaurant at 177 Main Street has a new owner and is looking for a tenant.
Courtesy of Saunders & Associates

A restaurant building in the center of Amagansett’s Main Street sold on Tuesday.

Most recently called Main Street Tavern, the building went to market in October of 2022 for $4.995 million. Lee Minetree of Saunders & Associates listed the property, and also represented the buyers.

Minetree declined to comment on the final sales price or who the new owners are, except to say they are a group of investors who will be seeking a tenant. No leasing information was immediately available.

The property is zoned highway business for a restaurant, deli/cafe and retail use.

Main Street Tavern was owned by the Highway Group, a team that also owns Highway Restaurant & Bar and Autostrada Catering & Retail, the former Breadzilla sandwich shop and bakery in Wainscott.

Main Street Tavern, Amagansett
The Amagansett building that most recently was home to Main Street Tavern went on the market in October 2022 for just under $5 million.Courtesy of Saunders & Associates

 

“This is the best restaurant opportunity out there right now,” Minetree told Behind The Hedges back in October.

The turn-key, 2,900-square-foot space at 177 Main Street seats 100 and features a large courtyard area out back. Completely renovated in 2020, it has a new roof, as well as new electrical, mechanical and exhaust systems. The kitchen has also recently been redone.

The 0.11-acre property abuts a large municipal parking lot behind Main Street.

