Amagansett Main Street Restaurant Has Been Sold

A restaurant building in the center of Amagansett’s Main Street sold on Tuesday.

Most recently called Main Street Tavern, the building went to market in October of 2022 for $4.995 million. Lee Minetree of Saunders & Associates listed the property, and also represented the buyers.

Minetree declined to comment on the final sales price or who the new owners are, except to say they are a group of investors who will be seeking a tenant. No leasing information was immediately available.

The property is zoned highway business for a restaurant, deli/cafe and retail use.

Main Street Tavern was owned by the Highway Group, a team that also owns Highway Restaurant & Bar and Autostrada Catering & Retail, the former Breadzilla sandwich shop and bakery in Wainscott.

The turn-key, 2,900-square-foot space at 177 Main Street seats 100 and features a large courtyard area out back. Completely renovated in 2020, it has a new roof, as well as new electrical, mechanical and exhaust systems. The kitchen has also recently been redone.

The 0.11-acre property abuts a large municipal parking lot behind Main Street.

