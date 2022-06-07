Autostrada Catering and Retail Launches in the Hamptons

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Autostrada Catering and Retail, from the team behind Highway Restaurant & Bar in East Hampton and Main Street Tavern in Amagansett, as well as acclaimed restaurants in Manhattan, launched in time for Memorial Day weekend. Its retail component at the Wainscott building that formerly housed Breadzilla will be just a little bit longer.

Autostrada plans to launch outdoor dining and grab-and-go goods at 84 Wainscott Northwest Road this fall at the popular sandwich shop and bakery for 25 years. As Behind The Hedges reported in January, Breadzilla closed this winter when Brad Thompson and Nancy Hollister sold the business and building.

According to Suffolk County deed transfers in April, the 0.38-acre commercial property was sold on February 1 for $1.5 million. The new owners are listed at 84 Wainscott North West LLC. Some slight adjustments are being made to the building to complete the transition.

The restaurant group has a successful track record with world-class restaurants, including Eleven Madison Park, Shuko and Pasquale Jones, in New York City.

The team, which is currently booking events in and around the Hamptons this summer and fall, “is keen to bring unparalleled quality catering to intimate dinner parties and weddings, and everything in-between,” according to a statement from Autostrada, noting that its culinary program will be helmed by Chef Anand “Arnie” Sastry, who has a Michelin-awarded background.

“We are thrilled to bring a new, high-quality dining and events experience to the Hamptons this spring,” says Peter Pizarro, director of operations at Autostrada, Highway, and Main Street Tavern. “The launch of Autostrada allows us to bring our acclaimed service and culinary programming directly to our guests via on- and off-site catering. Whether it’s a garden party or a gathering setting sail on a yacht, our team will create a one-of-a-kind experience that will nourish and impress.”

Catering options range items from the mobile wood-fired oven to private chef experiences.

“Guests will enjoy delicious Neapolitan-style pizzas with light and crunchy crusts and topped with the freshest, high-quality ingredients. Signature dishes include the Crispy Roman Style Square Pizza, the “Aragosta” Pizza with spicy lobster and San Marzano tomato, and the “Vongole” Pizza with littleneck clams, garlic, parsley, and lemon.”

Mediterranean and Italian-inspired dishes include gourmet canapes, salads, entrees and desserts. Family-style plates include Whole Roasted Branzino, Bone-In Dry Aged Ribeye with ember roasted onions and Tuscan olive oil, Sicilian Cauliflower with capers, olive oil, and parsley, Rucola Salad with shaved fennel, red onion and Valencia orange and Prosciutto & Melon.

Autostrada is partnering with local and international brands, such as Lobos 1707 Tequila, Sagaponack Farm Distillery, Roku Gin, The Macklowe Whiskey and Rosa by Dolce Gabbana and Donnafugata Rosé and Bellissima Prosecco by Christie Brinkley.

Autostrada is also planning to bring back some of Breadzilla’s signature items when the retail outpost opens. “The team looks forward to honoring Breadzilla’s legacy in the return of fan-favorite dishes and a community-driven atmosphere,” the statement says.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions, or tips.