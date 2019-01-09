A Beautifully Restored Greek Revival in Sag Harbor Asking $3.3 Million

Anyone looking to spend around $3 million in Sag Harbor these days is spoiled for choice--there are just so many beautifully redone historic home, bursting with charm. This one, on East Union Street, seems especially nice because of the skill and style of the decoration. There are plenty of nods to the past with Federal style mirrors and longcase clocks, but also a stunning new kitchen and gorgeous baths.

Of course, like almost all village houses, this one isn't huge, at 2350 square feet. But there are four bedrooms and four baths, plenty for a small family. And again, the plot size isn't huge at 0.21 of an acre; the gardens are very attractively done and there's a gunite pool out back along with a patio and lounging space. Standouts in the interiors are the really gorgeous kitchen with brass accents--which look so fresh to our eyes, especially with all the blue--and a really pretty sitting area with fireplace and TV. The master bedroom also has a sitting area with fireplace. We love the dark blue of the walls and would keep it if we were the buyer.

Asking price for the property, repped by Caroline Sarraf at Compass, is $3.3 million. Seems a reasonable starting point to us.

For more, click here. 8 East Union Street, Sag Harbor