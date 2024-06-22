Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

John Messina of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty hosted a roundtable discussion in collaboration with Behind The Hedges at his $8.9 million listing, “Belle Vie,” in Cold Spring Harbor.

The house, which was featured on the cover of the June issue of Behind The Hedges Powered by the Long Island Press, is located at 471 Woodbury Road.

Agents gathered there June 10 to discuss the future of the luxury real estate market. Panelists joining Messina for the discussion included real estate agents Deborah Pirro from Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, Fran Mazer from Compass, Scott Vanson from Berkshire Hathaway and Dee Dee Brix from Compass.

All guests had the opportunity to tour the six-acre luxury estate before the roundtable discussion. Check out more of the home here.