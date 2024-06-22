Behind The Hedges Hosts Agents in Roundtable Discussion
John Messina of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty hosted a roundtable discussion in collaboration with Belle Vie,” Behind The Hedges at his $8.9 million listing, “ in Cold Spring Harbor.
The house, which was featured on the cover of the June issue of Behind The Hedges Powered by the Long Island Press, is located at 471 Woodbury Road.
Agents gathered there June 10 to discuss the future of the luxury real estate market. Panelists joining Messina for the discussion included real estate agents Deborah Pirro from Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, Fran Mazer from Compass, Scott Vanson from Berkshire Hathaway and Dee Dee Brix from Compass.
All guests had the opportunity to tour the six-acre luxury estate before the roundtable discussion. Check out more of the home here.
John Messina pours a glass of champagne at Belle Vie
Souvenirs from the roundtable event
Belle Vie Goody bag
John Messina greets guests for a showcase of the Belle Vie at 471 Woodbury Road
John Messina gives guests estate tour
The Belle Vie movie room that flows into the bar
Poolside view of the backyard
John Messina pours champagne for guests at Belle Vie showcase
Roundtable discussion participants Fran Mazer, Dee Dee Brix, John Messina, Deborah Pirro, and Scott Vanson discuss the current state of the luxury real estate market
Panelists Fran Mazer, Dee Dee Brix, and John Messina debate the most desirable home amenities in 2024
Panelists Deborah Pirro and Scott Vanson
Roundtable discussion participants Fran Mazer, Dee Dee Brix, John Messina, Deborah Pirro, and Scott Vanson