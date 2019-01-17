The Bioscleave House Is Now at a 40% Discount

This inventive, experimental house was built in 2008 and cost more than $2 million to build. The Bioscleave House--known as the Lifespan Extending Villa--was designed by artist couple Madeline Gins and Arakawa to cheat death itself. (Note: the couple have since died.) They thought that continually stimulating the senses through architectural surprise would stimulate the immune system. And what's with the name? In their book Architectural Body, Arakawa and Gins wrote, "Architecture's holding in place occurs within and as part of a prevailing atmospheric condition that others routinely call biosphere, but which we, feeling the need to stress its dynamic nature, have renamed bioscleave."

The property was put back on the market last year asking $2.5 million; the owners (an LLC and the couple's foundation) were hoping someone would buy it, move the house (possibly to a museum site), and save it from demolition. According to the Architects Newspaper, "If none of the rescue attempts prevail by January 2019, the house will be sold to a local developer who would likely demolish it and rebuild an entirely new structure." Now that the asking price is $1.5 million, getting towards land value.

So here's the details: there are two connected houses on the 1.1 acre property, with 4 bedrooms, 2 full and one half bath. The original house is a 1960s A-frame designed by Carl Koch, as well as the addition by Gins and Arakawa.

For more, click here. 113 Springy Banks Road, East Hampton