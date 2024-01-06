‘Impeccable’ Boca Raton Home for $33 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A modern home on the water in Boca Raton may be the perfect place to spend the winter and escape the cold winter months in the Northeast. Let’s have a look, even if most of us cannot afford the $33 million price tag.

Situated in the ultra-exclusive, gated Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club community, the house at 444 E. Alexander Road is listed with Chad Carroll of The Chad Carroll Group at Compass and Jonathan Postma of Coldwell Banker.

“One of the most impeccable homes in Boca Raton, this waterfront estate is an architectural masterpiece with the finest finishes and details,” says Carroll. “Meticulously maintained with no expense spared, the new buyer will find the latest in luxury amenities and everything needed to start out the year.”

The lavish residence offers more than 9,600 square feet of living space with designs by Sarkela Corporation and Randall Stofft Architecture. The modern front entrance façade leads into a foyer with a striking gold lighting fixture “reminiscent of teardrops hovering above the foyer giving way to the immaculate finishes within,” the listing description reads.

A stunning, glass-enclosed wine room is an additional focal point — from the water view that is — when entering the home.

Large glass panels let in plenty of natural light throughout the multiple living areas that feature DuChateau premium oak hardwood floors, Italian cabinetry, European marble, such as on the kitchen’s large island, and Terzani lighting. Large windows in the entertaining spaces fully collapse to create an indoor/outdoor atmosphere.

There are a total of six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and two half baths, all with European marble and Dornbracht fixtures.

The primary bedroom suite offers luxurious accommodations from the sprawling dual bathrooms that feature massive walk-in showers and views of the water to the bedroom-size closets. The sleeping quarters offer a stunning view of the Intracoastal, access to a private terrace and a sitting area.

The home also features a fully integrated Crestron smart-home system.

The spacious backyard for the 0.36-acre property holds a patio area and a pool, all overlooking 105 feet of frontage on the Intracoastal Waterway and the property’s dock.

The Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club offers a marina, a clubhouse with a fitness and wellness center, tennis courts and a sports court, and a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course, as well as a variety of dining options.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 444 E. Alexander Road, Boca Raton, Florida | Agents: Chad Carroll of Compass and Jonathan Postma of Coldwell Banker ] GMAP