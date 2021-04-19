Bright Contemporary East Quogue Home Asks $1.795 Million

An open and airy contemporary home at 4 Fox Hollow Drive in East Quogue is being offered at $1.795 million.

Situated down a private driveway on 1.86 acres, this 3,500-square-foot home’s “perfectly placed skylight and transom windows comfortably filter light all day long,” according to the listing with Douglas Elliman Real Estate’s Codi Garcete.

A grand archway with large glass double doors entry leads to the living room, which features a fireplace, and the bright kitchen that has an island with seating for three, wood-paneled fridge and an adjacent dining area.

The outdoor deck with the outdoor kitchen and bar is where you will want to spend all your time this summer. It overlooks the heated pool and offers a retractable striped awning so you can choose to sit in the sun or the shade.

The home holds six bedrooms and five baths, including a second floor master suite. The suite boasts an outdoor glass sliding doors with a balcony with the same striped retractable awning. The master bedroom also features a gas fireplace, a bathroom suite, and a walk-in closet. A separate wing holds two additional guest bedrooms with a shared bath.