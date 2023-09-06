Brooklyn Chef Harvests Passion Projects in Southampton Garden

It’s a freshness this veteran restauranteur-chef enjoys bringing to his diners.

Though a small garden like his cannot supply enough ingredients, like basil or tomatoes, needed for his busy restaurants, it sets a standard. “It also is a barometer of the quality that we demand in a restaurant,” he says. “Even though I’m not growing it myself, we’re sourcing from the purveyors that are giving me the highest quality we can.”

The garden has been a passion project for two decades. His wife, Patricia Ayoub, bought the corner property 35 years ago before the couple was married. A Brooklyn native, Michael Ayoub already had roots on the South Fork, as he had been visiting the area since he was six years old. His parents had a summer house in Noyac.

“Actually, this is where I studied, it’s one of the places where I started cooking, at Baron’s Cove in the ’70s when I was in high school,” he explains. The Sag Harbor Village mainstay, which celebrated its 30th anniversary this summer, was then a 400-seat restaurant then owned by Jack Tagliassachi, who currently owns Il Cappuccino in Sag Harbor.

While Ayoub cut his chops at Baron’s Cove, he received no formal education, just “the school of hard knocks,” he says. “When I was, I think 13 years old, my next-door neighbors in Bay Ridge . . . they owned Woods Deli. I used to go peel potatoes.”

Even as a kid, he enjoyed a garden. “I always, always, always had a garden, and now, let’s face it, as you get older, you get a little bit more refined.”