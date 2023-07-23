Budget-Friendly Ways to Freshen Up Your Home’s Exterior

As any homeowner knows, renovation projects tend to cost a lot of money. The average cost of a home renovation is difficult to gauge, as such endeavors run the gamut from complex projects like a kitchen over- haul to simpler ones like painting a room inside a home. Indeed, the National Association of the Remodeling Industry notes that scope is what drives the cost of a renovation project. Though there might not be an “average cost,” homeowners can expect to spend thousands of dollars on projects that are not very small in scale. Navigating such an expense at a time when inflation remains high might be difficult for some homeowners looking to maintain the appearance of their home exteriors. However, there are many budget-friendly ways homeowners can tend to the exterior of their East End properties.

POWER WASHING Power washing won’t break the bank but it can revive the look of a home. Power washing removes dirt and grime from the siding of a home, and it can be used to clean porches, walkways and patios as well. Hardware chains like Home Depot and Lowes typically rent power washers, but homeowners who don’t want to do it themselves can hire a professional for a few hundred dollars, if not less. Power washing after winter can be a good idea, as the elements can take a toll on a home’s exterior. A good power washing before warm-weather entertaining season can give a home a fresh, clean look. FURNISHED FRONT PORCH A furnished front porch can be welcoming while providing a great place to relax with morning coffee and a good book. Homeowners with a small porch won’t need to bust their budgets to upgrade their porch furnishings.

Some small chairs with bright cushions, a small table and a rug underfoot can revamp an entryway at low cost. WINDOW BOX INSTALLATION Installing window box planters is another cost-effective way to brighten up a home’s exterior. Homeowners can hang window boxes outside windows