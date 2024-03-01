Agents Celebrate ‘Selling The Hamptons’ Premiere

Cast members of “Selling the Hamptons.” From left, Ashley Allen, J.B. Andreassi, Mia Calabrese, Dylan Eckardt, Peggy Zabakolas, Bianca D’Alessio and Michael Fulfree.

In the days leading up to today’s premiere of Selling the Hamptons, the cast got together in Manhattan to toast another season.

The first of eight episodes premiered Friday, March 1 on MAX, documenting the summer for seven Nest Seekers International agents working out of the Southampton office.

Returning agents from the previous season of the reality show include Bianca D’Alessio,Mia Calabrese, Michael Fulfree, Peggy Zabakolas and J.B. Andreassi. Dylan Eckardt — whom many remember calls him the “Prince of Montauk” — is also featured. New to the cast is Ashley Allen, a former pop star whose dad’s outsized influence is ever present in the Hamptons.

The group got together, along with Nest Seekers’ CEO Eddie Shapiro and other notable agents, such as Shawn Elliott, at the Park Avenue offices of Nest Seekers International on Monday, Feb. 26.

Check out photos from the event below.