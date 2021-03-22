Celebrity Designer Asking Just Under $7 Million for East Hampton Village Home

Acclaimed interior designer Waldo Fernandez is looking for a buyer for his unique home in East Hampton Village. The tranquil Georgica abode, just five blocks from the ocean, is now listed at $6.995 million.

Jack Pearson of the CeeJackTeam at Compass has the listing for the 6,000-square-foot home with modern-yet-rustic interiors that are said to be inspired by the celebrity designer’s travels to Thailand.

“Each area of the house is thoughtfully laid out, beautifully furnished and provides an inspiring setting for whatever the task at hand,” according to the listing.

Fernandez’s clients have included Elizabeth Taylor, Brad Pitt and Will Smith. He also designed the Architectural Digest Greenroom at the 84th annual Academy Awards.

His shingled-style home in East Hampton actually consists of three structures, built around a lotus pond, on 1.25 acres. There’s also a black granite infinity pool.

“Deep verandas surround the house and large louvered shutters sing out tropical lifestyle,” according to the CeeJackTeam. “Even the long approach to the house from the street provides vignettes that calm and nourish the creative soul.”

Inside, the main living area is an open concept. The kitchen has dark wood cabinetry to match the floors, professional appliances, and a butler’s pantry. The dining and living areas boast an impressive-looking fireplace and feature surrounding windows that look out onto the mahogany deck and infinity pool.

There are covered wrap-around porches on the first and second floors, where some of the bedrooms have direct access and views of the lotus-filled pond. In total there are six bedrooms, six full baths, and two half-baths.

The home, built in 2006, has several bonus rooms, including a music room, located across a skybridge from the main house. There is also a separate media/living room with a full bath and massage room with half bath.

A finished lower level offers even more space with a laundry room and a fitness studio. Plus, there is an attached two car garage.

The property is well-landscaped, with lush bamboo groves.

“This spectacular property is like no other,” the listings says. We would agreed with that.

Fernandez first listed the home in 2014 for $9.5 million, according to CurbedHamptons.

[Listing: 51 East Hollow Road, East Hampton | Brokers: Jack Pearson of the CeeJackTeam] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

