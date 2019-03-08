The Charming Henry D. Hedges House Is Back on the Market

This gracious old home has been on and off the market for years. It sold in 2007 for $4.35 million and then renovated and updated. A year and a half later, it was listed asking nearly $12 million, and since 2008 its price has dwindled. Now it's available for sale again at its lowest asking price of just under $8.5 million.

The place was once owned by Henry Denison Hedges, who today is a resident of Cedar Lawn on Cooper Street. Hedges was called by the Portrait and Biological Record of Suffolk County (published 1896) "one of the leading agriculturists of Suffolk County." Want to know more? Of course you do! (We're very bullish on people called Hedges.) "Our subject was born on the old home farm in East Hampton, November 14, 1854. His father being in good circumstances, he was sent to the Clinton Academy, where he completed his education." He married Ellen Howes, the daughter of a sea captain who retired to East Hampton and purchased a farm, which his daughter inherited and which Henry farmed. Henry sold his interest in the Hedges family farm, and, the book notes, "this portion of the property is now used by the Maidstone Club."

Great things about this house, now repped by Laura Molinari and Frank Newbold at Sotheby's, include the third floor--no longer allowed on new builds--and the intricate original millwork which has been sensitively retained. There's also an elevator. The house now contains 7 bedrooms and 8 full and 1 partial bath in 7000 square feet. The plot size is not large, as is typical for the area, at 0.67 of an acre, but of course there's a large gunite pool, and the old barn/carriage house contains a changing room and full bath.

For more, click here. 29 Huntting Lane, East Hampton