Classic Hamptons Home Plus Other Open Houses Being Held Over Memorial Day Weekend

For those still looking for a home in the Hamptons, there are plenty of places to check out this Memorial Day weekend, including a classic Southampton home with modern amenities on the market for $2.4 million.
The shingle-style home at 393 Hill Street, hidden away on a half-acre property, offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms and hardwood floors throughout. The property is listed with Ina Charkow of Sotheby’s International Realty.
The 1,400-square-foot abode is move-in ready. It features a light-filled living room with a wood-burning fireplace that overlooks a landscaped property. One bedroom with a full bathroom are located on the first floor, while two additional bedrooms and a full bath are on the second level.
The private back yard is particularly special. There is a heated swimming pool, designed by Thomas Lavinio, to fit perfectly into this serene spot.
See it for yourself during an open house on Sunday, May 30 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Here are some other open houses happening this Memorial Day weekend:
12 Shorewood Drive, East Hampton
Price: $2.925 million
Broker: Romaine Gordon, Saunders & Associates
Friday, May 28, Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
266 North Main Street, Southampton
Price: $4.895 million
Broker: Christopher J. Burnside of Brown Harris Stevens
Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
185 Bishop’s Lane, Southampton
Price: $4.895 million
Broker: Christopher J. Burnside, Brown Harris Stevens
Friday, May 28, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., and Saturday, May 29, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
6 Bayside Avenue, East Quogue
Price: $1.168 million
Broker: Matthew Melinger, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, May 29, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
12 Village Green Drive, Southampton
Unit 12
Price: $4.895 million
Broker: Tom Ratcliffe Lisa Perfido and Suzanne Sienkiewicz, Nest Seekers International
Saturday, May 29, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
132 Becky’s Path, Bridgehampton
Price: $1.999 million
Broker: Angela Boyer-Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30, 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
27 Dolphin Drive, East Quogue
Price: $1.2 million
Broker: Roman Iwaschko, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, May 29, 12 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 30, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
18 Oak View Highway, East Hampton
Price: $1.17 million
Broker: Betty Farell, Nest Seekers International
Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
3650 Eugene’s Road, Cutchogue
Price: $1.3 million
Broker: Joshua Whalley, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
5 Rogers Court, Noyac
Price: $4.795 million
Broker: Raphael Avigdor, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, May 29, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday, May 30, 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
