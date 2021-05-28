Open Houses

Classic Hamptons Home Plus Other Open Houses Being Held Over Memorial Day Weekend

Courtesy of Sotheby's International Realty

For those still looking for a home in the Hamptons, there are plenty of places to check out this Memorial Day weekend, including a classic Southampton home with modern amenities on the market for $2.4 million.

The shingle-style home at 393 Hill Street, hidden away on a half-acre property, offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms and hardwood floors throughout. The property is listed with Ina Charkow of Sotheby’s International Realty.

The pool at 393 Hill Street.Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

The 1,400-square-foot abode is move-in ready. It features a light-filled living room with a wood-burning fireplace that overlooks a landscaped property. One bedroom with a full bathroom are located on the first floor, while two additional bedrooms and a full bath are on the second level.

The private back yard is particularly special. There is a heated swimming pool, designed by Thomas Lavinio, to fit perfectly into this serene spot.

See it for yourself during an open house on Sunday, May 30 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Here are some other open houses happening this Memorial Day weekend:

Courtesy of Saunders & Associates

12 Shorewood Drive, East Hampton
Price: $2.925 million
Broker: Romaine Gordon, Saunders & Associates
Friday, May 28, Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
Read more about this house on Behind The Hedges!

 

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

266 North Main Street, Southampton
Price: $4.895 million
Broker: Christopher J. Burnside of Brown Harris Stevens
Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

185 Bishop’s Lane, Southampton
Price: $4.895 million
Broker: Christopher J. Burnside, Brown Harris Stevens
Friday, May 28, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., and Saturday, May 29, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

6 Bayside Avenue, East Quogue
Price: $1.168 million
Broker: Matthew Melinger, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, May 29, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Courtesy of Nest Seekers

12 Village Green Drive, Southampton
Unit 12
Price: $4.895 million
Broker: Tom Ratcliffe Lisa Perfido and Suzanne Sienkiewicz, Nest Seekers International
Saturday, May 29, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

132 Becky’s Path, Bridgehampton
Price: $1.999 million
Broker: Angela Boyer-Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30, 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

27 Dolphin Drive, East Quogue
Price: $1.2 million
Broker: Roman Iwaschko, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, May 29, 12 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 30, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Courtesy of Nest Seekers

18 Oak View Highway, East Hampton
Price: $1.17 million
Broker: Betty Farell, Nest Seekers International
Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30, 1 p.m. –  4 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

3650 Eugene’s Road, Cutchogue
Price: $1.3 million
Broker: Joshua Whalley, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

5 Rogers Court, Noyac
Price: $4.795 million
Broker: Raphael Avigdor, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, May 29, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday, May 30, 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
See it here ->

 

 

