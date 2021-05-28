Classic Hamptons Home Plus Other Open Houses Being Held Over Memorial Day Weekend

For those still looking for a home in the Hamptons, there are plenty of places to check out this Memorial Day weekend, including a classic Southampton home with modern amenities on the market for $2.4 million.

The shingle-style home at 393 Hill Street, hidden away on a half-acre property, offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms and hardwood floors throughout. The property is listed with Ina Charkow of Sotheby’s International Realty.

The 1,400-square-foot abode is move-in ready. It features a light-filled living room with a wood-burning fireplace that overlooks a landscaped property. One bedroom with a full bathroom are located on the first floor, while two additional bedrooms and a full bath are on the second level.

The private back yard is particularly special. There is a heated swimming pool, designed by Thomas Lavinio, to fit perfectly into this serene spot.

See it for yourself during an open house on Sunday, May 30 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

