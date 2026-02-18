Cost-Effective Curb Appeal Boosters

One shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. However, that often is hard to do, particularly when it comes to homes.

Curb appeal bears significant influence regarding how a property is perceived. A property that is neat and aesthetically appealing probably will be preferable to one that looks like the homeowners did not maintain it. Boosting curb appeal is a common focus of sellers before listing a property.

But what can those who don’t have big budgets for major overhauls do to improve their curb appeal? Plenty of projects can offer maximum output with minimal investment.

Refresh the front door

Painting the front door can add brightness and improve the look of a home’s entryway. Most exterior paint costs between $30 and $40 per gallon, so this is undeniably a budget-friendly improvement. If money allows, replacing the door altogether will generate bang for your buck.

Improve or add landscaping elements

Landscaping should be designed to highlight the home’s best features. It should look symmetrical and feel manicured. If it’s not possible to plant new flowers or bushes, simply cleaning up debris and weeds, and trimming existing greenery can make it feel neater and more polished.

Clean up

Power-washing the siding, cement walkways and garage door can create instant impact. It’s amazing how much dirt and mildew can reduce the luster of a home. Cleaning off years of grime can be a fast and inexpensive refresh.

Reseal the driveway

Make sure the driveway is clean and tidy. If it has cracks or discoloration, filling in cracks and applying a new coat of sealer will make a big difference. Homeowners can hire someone to reseal the driveway or do the work on their own.

Add more lighting

Updating front porch lights and accent lights around the property will cast a more positive glow on a home, both literally and figuratively.

Add a seating area

If space by the front door allows, add a bench or some chairs to create a welcoming seating area. A potted plant or two nearby will help the area seem intentional. Improving curb appeal doesn’t have to cost a lot of money.

A few easy touches can boost the look of any property.

